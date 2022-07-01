ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

4th of July events across South Florida

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks and Concert – Lummus Park (Miami...

wsvn.com

NBC Miami

South Florida Cities Holding Events Monday to Celebrate July 4th Holiday

Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.
TAMARAC, FL
calleochonews.com

4 Miami tourists spots you can't miss

Miami's tourists have a choice of local spots that offer the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. There is much more to the Magic City than just its beaches and glittering city life. The city enjoys year-round sunny days and is located on the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay, which are known for their dazzling waters. This Florida metropolis has everything a visitor could want during their time in the Sunshine State.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Seaquarium welcome Caribbean flamingo chick

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium welcomed a new baby bird to their family. A Caribbean flamingo chick was born late last month and staff said it’s parents are very protective of their newborn. Caretakers have not yet determined the sex, but vets said it appears to be very...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Florida State
Miami Beach, FL
Florida Government
InsideHook

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Miami in June 2022

To keep tabs on every Miami restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past 30 (or so). Let’s eat.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

July 4th fireworks at Bayfront Park is a family tradition for some

MIAMI - Mother Nature delivered a pleasant surprise for July 4th, beautiful weather for afternoon barbecues and dry skies for the traditional fireworks displays. At Miami's Bayfront Park, the crowd built throughout the day in anticipation of the nighttime show. Celebrating the Fourth of July in Miami is a tradition for some of the families at the park. "We came down here just to see the fireworks because normally that's something that we do every year, we leave from Orlando to come to Miami just to enjoy the nice weather and everything," said Martin Campbell, who drove down with...
WSVN-TV

Man in connection to multiple robberies in South Florida arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect involved in multiple robberies in South Florida is behind bars. Twenty-eight-year-old William Wemberly has been arrested and faces several charges in Broward County. Video of one of the attacks on June 12 was released by police. It showed Wemberly allegedly assaulting a woman...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Seaquarium welcomes healthy newborn flamingo

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - An adorable resident has hatched at the Miami Seaquarium. A flamingo chick was born late month to Rick and Lucy who, officials say, are very protective of their newborn. Visitors will be able to check out the chick on Tuesday. Caretakers have not yet determined...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Corrections officers who lost their lives to COVID honored in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A special ride to remember honored corrections officers who lost their lives to COVID. The End of Watch Ride pulled into Miami-Dade Police headquarters in Doral, Tuesday. The event consists of a caravan traveling nationwide saluting men and women of law enforcement who died from the...
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

Roach enjoying the sugar in South Florida eatery forces recent closure

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut for. A spokesperson for the DBPR...
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

Miami’s innovative 836 double decker is a game changer by MDX

The new double decker highway and bridge aims to manage Miami’s traffic more efficiently while improving the quality of life for locals. Expected to complete by 2026, the massive project that is the i-395 will result in Miami getting its very first double decker highway and bridge in the hopes of managing traffic and routes more efficiently in the city.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami man says dog burned by July 4 fireworks, begs people to be careful

MIAMI – Cedric Washington said he’s glad his 3-year-old dog “Bel Air” is still alive, because he knows things could have been a lot worse for his beloved pup. Washington said Bel Air was injured by someone else’s fireworks outside his home in the area of Northwest 43rd Street and 10th Avenue in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Pro-life clinic vandalized in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pro-life clinic was given a fresh new coat of paint after being targeted by vandals. The Pregnancy Help Medical Clinics in Hialeah was a target of hate Sunday. The president of the non-profit Martha Avila shared surveillance video with 7News on Tuesday. The video captured...
HIALEAH, FL
floridasportsman.com

Fort Lauderdale/Dania 27 June 2022

I exited Ft Lauderdale breakwater at 5 am in search of live goggle eyes. I spent an hour along the beach Sth of the inlet and Nth of Dania pier without luck. On the way out I put out a YoZuri Crystal Minnow which got nailed hard as I crossed the third reef.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Fire erupts at popular seafood restaurant in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A fire erupted Monday night at a popular seafood restaurant in Palmetto Bay. A viewer sent Local 10 News video showing flames billowing from the tiki roof at the Golden Rule Seafood restaurant on South Dixie Highway and East Evergreen Street. Another viewer sent in...
PALMETTO BAY, FL
WSVN-TV

FBI release photo of bank robber in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released a photo of a Coral Springs bank robber. The robbery took place at a Chase bank along the 6200 block of West Sample Road back in June. The robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee and then walked...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Where can you see fireworks this Fourth of July? Here’s a guide

After cancellations and scaling down due to COVID-19, this year many public Fourth of July festivities are back in full swing. Here’s where to see fireworks. Coconut Grove’s 4th of July Celebration with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road, Miami. For more info, click here.

