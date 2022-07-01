CBC to launch academy this fall

Esther Yolanda Blaker, age 80, passed away on Monday June 27th, 2022, accompanied by her loving husband of 60 years. She was born February 15,1942 to Gonzalo and Guadalupe Elizondo of Woodsboro, Texas. Yolanda was a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt and sister who was loved and respected by all of us. She will be deeply missed, but we can all take comfort knowing that she has and will always be there for us. She cherished her family most of all and “would go to war” for any one of us. She also loved music, all genres, favoring Mexican/Tejano most of all. She loved to dance, loved to sew, arts and crafts and proudly loved to bake cakes. She was known as the “cake lady;” her cakes were known to be the “Best” by her family and others who were lucky enough to have gotten the chance to get a taste of them.

