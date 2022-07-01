CBC to launch academy this fall

Coastal Bend College will be starting a new program for those who wish to continue learning all throughout their life. The Lifelong Learning Academy will launch in the fall. This new initiative will be available to adults aged 50 and older and will be offered at all four Coastal Bend College...
Texas A&M University-Kingsville has released the names of the students who made the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester. Among those students were Live Oak County residents Dina Young, of George West, and Carolina Cruces and Trinity J. Reyna, both of Three Rivers.
The Goliad Education Foundation awarded a check for $60,388.50 to Goliad ISD during the June 13 meeting of the board of trustees. The foundation awarded 25 grants to Goliad ISD teachers and administration. “We are beyond thankful for the annual support from the Goliad Education Foundation,” said Goliad ISD Interiim...
Ethan Ho, of Tuleta, was one of the 500 Central Methodist University students earning degrees this spring. Ho majored in Computer Science and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Graduates were recognized for academic honors at the ceremony and were treated to a commencement address by former Missouri Judge...
Sam Houston State University, in Huntsville, has announced the names of students who made the Spring 2022 President’s Honor Roll. Will Gregory, of Three Rivers, was one of those students. Students listed on the President’s Honor Roll at SHSU are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point...
Plans are underway for the Kenedy ISD Education Foundation’s “A Night at the Movies,” a Pride of Kenedy celebration and fundraising event, scheduled for Aug. 6. The event will be held at the Panna Maria Hall. The event is a dinner and a dance, and will include...
Thanks to a heart geared toward helping, Anna Maldonado was named the adult volunteer of the year for 2021 at the Beeville Art Museum. Maldonado began volunteering her time for the Beeville Art Museum back in 2021 to help her sister, Diana Martinez, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 winter freeze. Martinez works as the gallery attendant at the Beeville Art Museum.
The Beeville Little League major baseball all-star team captured the Texas East District 29 Zone A championship last week with a come-from-behind, walk-off victory on its home field. Beeville rallied from down a run to win 3-2 over Rockport at the Beeville Little League Complex inside Veterans Memorial Park. Rockport...
The TAME’s traveling Trailblazer, a 40-foot traveling STEM-museum-on-wheels, brought excitement about science, technology, engineering and math to Refugio County on June 7. Participants who visited the Trailblazer stepped into a network designed to introduce them to STEM concepts and career paths, and encouraged participation in STEM electives and extracurricular opportunities.
Hard work and training paid off as two students from Bee County Young Gunz Boxing Club won Junior Olympic championships their weight class. John Gonzales, the head coach of the Bee County Young Gunz Boxing Club, took three students to the South Texas Amateur Boxing Association Junior Olympics Tournament in Corpus Christi. The three students were Teddy Cain, Elija Vasquez and Jayden Martinez. Vasquez won in the 155 pound weight class. Martinez won in the 176 pound weight class. This tournament included 415 boxers competing against one another.
For its night to shine, the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce 101st annual Chamber Banquet organizers transformed a hall into a sparkling Fiesta Blanca y Caliente, A White Hat Party, complete with balloons, fine food, elegant pastries and music. The event was Friday, June 17 at Our Lady of Peace Church,...
Noting that hearts were heavy, local restauranteurs Candace May and Melanie Ferguson announced the closing of Barth’s Restaurant, Kenedy, with the last day scheduled for Thursday, June 30. “After 25 amazing years of serving the community, the decision to close Barth’s and sell the building was not taken lightly,”...
Esther Yolanda Blaker, age 80, passed away on Monday June 27th, 2022, accompanied by her loving husband of 60 years. She was born February 15,1942 to Gonzalo and Guadalupe Elizondo of Woodsboro, Texas. Yolanda was a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt and sister who was loved and respected by all of us. She will be deeply missed, but we can all take comfort knowing that she has and will always be there for us. She cherished her family most of all and “would go to war” for any one of us. She also loved music, all genres, favoring Mexican/Tejano most of all. She loved to dance, loved to sew, arts and crafts and proudly loved to bake cakes. She was known as the “cake lady;” her cakes were known to be the “Best” by her family and others who were lucky enough to have gotten the chance to get a taste of them.
The Karnes City Chamber of Commerce recently went out to the Karnes Community Health Center to welcome administrators and staff to membership in the chamber. The clinic moved into a new building in 2020, seeing the first patient Oct. 5. Dr. Phelps moved his dental staff in May 2021. The clinic is a benefit to all in the community, and employs 16 medical staff, 5 dental staff and a behavioral health staff member.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to the Corpus Christi Federal Courthouse as part of a "March for Bodily Autonomy" this Fourth of July. The march was prompted by the recent Supreme Court ruling that resulted in the overturning over Roe v. Wade. It began at North Carancahua Street at 8:30 a.m. and came to a stop outside the Federal Courthouse.
For the past hundred years, the Port of Corpus Christi has been a key economic engine in the Coastal Bend. Sean Strawbridge, the port’s current chief executive officer, is set on keeping that tradition alive and also on making an even bigger impact. Now in his fifth year as...
Baseball is fun again for Austin Ochoa. The former Refugio Bobcat standout appeared to be headed toward a successful college career at UTSA last season after appearing in 26 games for the Roadrunners as a freshman. But in mid-May, after seeing his playing time diminish his sophomore season, the third...
Patsy H. Robinson “Tam,” age 79, of Refugio, gained her wings on July 3rd, 2022. She was born July 4th, 1942 to the late John C. and Dorothy Bland of Refugio. She is survived by 2 sons, Kenneth O. Bland and wife Ann, of Woodsboro and Clifton Robinson and wife Mary Lou of Refugio; 3 brothers; 3 sisters; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) association awarded the Valero Three Rivers Refinery with one of the organization’s prestigious awards. The Elite Silver Distinguished Safety Award recognizes workplace safety and is awarded to facilities in the top 10% of industry safety performance, according to a press release issue by the AFPM.
