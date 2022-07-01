ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings Need to Be Active in Trade Market

By Tony Wolak
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that it’s officially the offseason, it’s imperative that the Detroit Red Wings pursue a trade or two. It should be noted that this is counter to a point Steve Yzerman made in his end-of-year press conference – that trades are unlikely. That’s okay. I interpreted that as “it’s hard to...

thehockeywriters.com

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Draft Targets: Conor Geekie

With just under a week left until the 2022 NHL Draft, there are still a couple more names worth mentioning for the Detroit Red Wings and their 8th overall pick. One of those names is Conor Geekie, an 18-year-old center from Canada. His name may ring a bell since his older brother, Morgan Geekie, is a forward for the Seattle Kraken, but he definitely isn’t living in his brother’s shadow.
SENATORS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, the Ottawa Senators have placed 2015 first round pick Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. White, 25, has not panned out as the Senators had hoped he would have after selecting him with the 21st overall pick in 2015. In 225 career games with Ottawa, the Boston native tallied 98 points (36 goals, 62 assists), 91 penalty minutes and was a minus-52. He had three years remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $4.75 million per year. Because White is only 25, the Ottawa Senators will save $10.5 million in real cash and will have a cap charge of less than $900,000 for five of the six years of the buyout, with one year as a cap credit.
PETRY'S REASONS FOR WHY HE WANTS OUT OF MONTREAL REVEALED

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry has recently been rumored to wanting out of Montreal, but the reasons are ones that many people may not expect. One of the main reasons is behind vaccination issues in Canada. The family is expecting a fourth boy, and this will mean a lot more work for a mom.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Montgomery, Trocheck, Pastrnak & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jim Montgomery has been named the 29th head coach in franchise history. In other news, the organization is expected to try and land pending free agent Vincent Trocheck this summer in free agency. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak’s long-term future remains in doubt, with reports still looming that he could be traded rather than extended. Last but certainly not least, speculation continues to loom as to whether or not David Krejci could return for the 2022-23 campaign.
METROPOLITAN DIVISION TEAM SUBMITS TRADE OFFER FOR ALEX DEBRINCAT

During his '32 Thoughts' article on Sunday, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Philadelphia Flyers have sent a legit offer to the Chicago Blackhawks for 24-year-old forward Alex DeBrincat. "The Flyers are one of the teams that have legitimately pitched Chicago on DeBrincat — more than just tire-kicking —...
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
LIGHTNING DEFENSEMAN MCDONAGH TRADED TO THE PREDS

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced the trade of defenseman Ryan McDonagh in exchange for Preds defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash. Nashville is a bit of a surprising landing spot for the veteran defenseman, but there could be a good fit there. Nashville seemed to be missing a couple of pieces, so maybe McDonagh could fill one of those holes.
Réjean Houle looks back on his Draft year

MONTREAL -- Few events generate more fanfare than the NHL Entry Draft. Every moment is televised via various outlets, with scores of fans watching with bated breath as they dream of the future. Top-ranked prospects invite family and friends to the event, hoping to hear their names called as early...
Yardbarker

Report: Marc-Andre Fleury was willing to accept a trade to Toronto

During the 2022 trade deadline, there was plenty of chatter about a trade that the Leafs did not make with Chicago. The reported deal would have seen Toronto send Petr Mrazek, Matthew Knies, and multiple first-round picks to the Windy City in exchange for Brandon Hagel and Marc-Andre Fleury. While it would have been a pretty solid move for the Leafs, Kyle Dubas ultimately decided against it due to all of the futures involved, especially given that the team wanted to keep Knies in the fold. It also led to some controversy as Dubas publically called out Chicago’s GM Kyle Davidson for leaking details of the trade that fell through.
PIERRE MCGUIRE RETURNS TO TV AFTER BEING AXED BY THE SENS

With the type of resume Pierre McGuire has, it's not really surprising that he didn't need to wait long for his first job after recently being let go by the Ottawa Senators. McGuire lasted less than a year as the Sens' Senior Vice President of Player Development, after serving in the broadcast booth for several years. Now, he's back.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Best Center Options in 2022 Draft

The Detroit Red Wings need help at center. Captain Dylan Larkin has cemented himself as a quality top-line center who would be an elite second-line center if the Red Wings found someone who could slot in above him. Therein lies the problem, since the Red Wings have been unable to find another top-six center, with young pros like Joe Veleno and Michael Rasmussen emerging as NHL contributors but not as top-six centermen.
Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons, dies at 87

Jean-Guy Gendron, who played 14 NHL seasons between 1955-1972, died on Thursday. He was 87. Gendron began his career with the New York Rangers after playing one season with Providence of the American Hockey League. Following his third season in New York, Gendron was selected by the Boston Bruins in the 1958 NHL Intraleague Draft. He then played three seasons for the Bruins before being traded to the Montreal Canadiens, his hometown team, for Andre Pronovost on Nov. 27, 1960.
FanSided

Red Sox trolled extremely hard by Yankees, ESPN with Fenway Park ad

The Boston Red Sox may feel like they’re being trolled by the New York Yankees because of the new ESPN advertisement outside of Fenway Park. It’s not bulletin board material. What this can be considered is billboard material. Outside of Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, an appearance by Derek Jeter was made.
The Hockey Writers

Artyom Barabosha- 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL) NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 95th (among European skaters) Artyom Barabosha spent the 2021-22 season in the MHL, one of the top junior hockey leagues in Eurasia and a major feeder to the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The 6-foot-2 Russian plays a strong physical game as a stay-at-home defenseman whose style aligns with many successful NHL blueliners during previous eras of the league’s history and in the modern era. After earning the 66th spot on NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings, he dropped to 95th overall in the final rankings.
The Hockey Writers

Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Draft Picks of Ken Holland Era

This year’s NHL Draft, which takes place at the Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7 and 8, will be the fourth Ken Holland has overseen for the Edmonton Oilers since getting hired as the team’s general manager (GM) and president of hockey operations in May 2019. When...
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Canadiens’ Pre-Draft Media Availability

The 2022 NHL Draft is finally upon us as members from all 32 NHL teams begin arriving in Montreal for one of the biggest weeks on the hockey calendar. To kick off the festivities, Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes and Vincent Lecavalier, special advisor to hockey operations, met with the media on Monday to discuss the team’s plan heading into a very important few days for the future of the franchise.
The Hockey Writers

Jets’ Bowness Hire Brings Vast Experience, Defensive Focus

In a decision that seemingly came out of nowhere, the Winnipeg Jets hired Rick Bowness to be their next head coach. A ton of names swirled around after Jets’ number-one option Barry Trotz turned them down in late June, including Scott Arniel, Andrew Brunette, Jim Montgomery, Kirk Muller, Rick Tocchet, and Pascal Vincent.
