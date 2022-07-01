'The Princess' turns fairy tale fables inside out with martial arts flair

The grim yet gratifying new horror film The Righteous is a story with God on its mind. A confident debut feature from writer-director Mark O'Brien, who also stars in the film, it is most preoccupied with faith and the way it can take hold of our lives. This is not always an idealistic faith where characters cling to their beliefs to save themselves from impending harm. Instead, it is far darker and brutal even as it finds an uneasy beauty in its presentation. Shot in gorgeous yet sinister black-and-white, it stars a never-better Henry Czerny as the troubled Frederic Mason. A former priest who has recently experienced immense loss, he has retreated to his secluded home with his wife, Mimi Kuzyk’s resolute Ethel Mason, to grieve. However, they will soon discover that their humble abode is not a place of safety from the horrors of the world when a traveling stranger stumbles into their life after a supposed injury.

