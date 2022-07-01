'The Princess' turns fairy tale fables inside out with martial arts flair

Heterodoxy was its name. Founded in Greenwich Village in 1912, it had 25 charter members that included socialites and socialists, among them writer Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Inez Milholland, whose beauty inevitably made her a poster girl for suffrage, and Grace Nail Johnson, an anti-lynching advocate and the club’s only black woman. From the clothes they wore to the causes they championed, be it labour rights or free love, these women were out to forge a new way of living. Though Heterodoxy lasted into the 1940s, Joanna Scutts focuses on its turbulent first decade of existence, telling an enthralling story of rebellion but also of the power of female friendship. As she observes early on, leading unruly, exceptional lives “is easier in the company of others”. Rigorous social history is enlivened by brio and belief throughout.
