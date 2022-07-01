ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two mothers, two views: As abortion protests continue nationwide, women on opposing sides find common ground

By Lisa Bennatan
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY – Two mothers on opposite ends of the abortion debate found common ground and identified items that unify them. Melissa Manion believes abortion should never be an option, while Nadia Hussain feels there should be no restrictions on a woman's ability to choose. "We don’t...

