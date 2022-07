The body of a man who went missing Sunday while tubing on the Raccoon River in Dallas County was recovered Tuesday morning. Authorities received calls around 4:30 p.m. Sunday about tubers in distress on the Raccoon River between Adel and Van Meter. Ricco Morrow, 34, of Des Moines went missing around that time; his body was located downriver Tuesday morning, Van Meter Police Chief Bill Daggett said.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO