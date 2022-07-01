18 New Books We Can’t Wait To Read This Summer

From an introspective story about Martin Luther King’s last days, to a hilarious memoir by Jenifer Lewis, here are some great reads set for release in the coming months. As we enter the days of summer, many of us are itching to get outside, but on those relaxing days when you...
The wife of singer Bobby Brown shared tips on creating a strong foundation in your marriage and self-care during ESSENCE Fest. “We have to support one another, we have to educate one another, and we have to be there for one another,” Alicia Etheredge Brown told audiences during a talk with ESSENCE Entertainment Director Brande Victorian on Centerstage during this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture.
The documentary from Director Deborah Riley Draper aired during the inaugural ESSENCE Film Festival. Twenty Pearls is an emotion-filled film that embodies the voices of Black women and a powerful history of sisterhood. Director Deborah Riley Draper digs deep into the history of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first African-American sorority, and the impact this organization has had on society in its 114 years of existence. The film highlights the creation and meaning of AKA’s colors and hymns, and uncovers the overall meaning of their motto “To be supreme in service to all mankind.”
On day one of the ESSENCE Wellness House at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival, Dr. Shana D. Lewis took to the stage to address the issues with the Black superwoman complex and how to overcome it. Wellness House at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture kicked off on Friday morning at the...
The Slutty Vegan CEO said yes to a proposal from her partner, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes during the fun-filled weekend. See the sweet moment!. Anything can happen at ESSENCE Fest, including a showstopping proposal. Pinky Cole, the founder and owner of the incredibly popular vegan food chain Slutty...
Catch-up on all the hot summer trends with ESSENCE Beauty & Style editor Blake Newby, Style influencer Kelà Walker and Spirits influencer, Michelle Sprott; as the ladies’ toast to Black Fashion. The ladies discuss all the fashionable trends for the summer while toasting with Grey Goose Essences.
British comedian, actor and screenwriter Jamie Demetriou, winner of four BAFTAs for Channel 4/HBO Max sitcom "Stath Lets Flats," has inked a creative partnership with BBC Studios.
The multi-year agreement will see Demetriou co-develop and co-produce new projects through BBC Studios’ production scripted portfolio and his own People Day Limited.
In “Stath Lets Flats,” written by and starring Demetriou, he plays a chaotic but well-meaning Greek-Cypriot lettings agent. BBC Studios is the international distributor of the show and has introduced it to audiences in markets like the U.S., Canada, Australia and Greece.
Jonathan Blyth, director...
