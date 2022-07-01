18 New Books We Can’t Wait To Read This Summer

The documentary from Director Deborah Riley Draper aired during the inaugural ESSENCE Film Festival. Twenty Pearls is an emotion-filled film that embodies the voices of Black women and a powerful history of sisterhood. Director Deborah Riley Draper digs deep into the history of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first African-American sorority, and the impact this organization has had on society in its 114 years of existence. The film highlights the creation and meaning of AKA’s colors and hymns, and uncovers the overall meaning of their motto “To be supreme in service to all mankind.”

