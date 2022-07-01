ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero Introduces Statewide Student-Centric Mental Health Bill

 4 days ago

Sen. Santarsiero's proposal seeks to make student-staff mental health training part of every school year across the state.Image via iStock.

Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero has introduced State Bill 1262 for consideration in Harrisburg. If enacted, it is intended to ensure that students well-being becomes not just a physical priority but an emotional and psychological one as well. Greg Barton of WADC, Washington, D.C., covered the proposal.

The initiative would annually require schools across the Commonwealth to allot at least one hour (or one standard class period) to train students in mental health soundness.

Seeking to aid youngsters in grades 6–12, the discussions would address prevention of self-harm, proper outlets for feelings of intense anger, and social inclusion.

Santarsiero says these early-prevention measures empower everyone to keep schools and communities safe and effectively teach youth and adults how to prevent harmful acts.

A component for school personnel is included; it seeks to raise onsite staff awareness of behavioral warning signs before they erupt into full-bore dangers.

This type of training has been advocated for by Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit group based in Newtown, Ct. It is led by family members whose lost loved ones at the local elementary school in 2012.

More on State Bill 1262 is at WADC.

