ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

4 Easy Tips for Managing Unread Email Overload

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uz3HP_0gRzg2m600
Image via iStock.

Regardless of how many email accounts you have to try and organize your communication, they can quickly become overrun. Even basic services you need to perform your job, like Google, Slack, Asana, or your company itself can all fill your inbox up with unnecessary updates.

That’s not even mentioning once spam services start getting hold of your address to send you stuff.

If you are fed up with it, The New York Times had a few pointers lately about how to reclaim your inbox.

Set Up Actions for Your Swipes on Your Phone

If you check your email on your phone a lot, you can make your life easier by customizing what happens with your swipes. Just like how an app like Tinder let’s you reject someone with a left swipe and approve with a right swipe, you can set up your email to take different actions based on which way you swipe.

Skip manually clicking each email to delete it and just swipe them all away.

Use a Widget to Preview Your Email

Don’t you hate when you are waiting on an important email, you hear your notification go off, and then you open Gmail just to find some promotional email?

You can avoid that distraction by setting up your phone to have a widget on your home screen that shows a glimpse of the top of your inbox. This allows you to much more quickly see if that email you want came in, or if it’s just a waste of time.

Use Your Down Time

A lot of people use their phones as a way to zone out and relax during some quiet periods of the day, but you can still get stuff done on your phone.

You might be more used to finding the capabilities on your laptop or desktop, but your phone can accomplish much of the same features.

That includes attaching files, scanning and uploading documents, or even signing a signature which you can do on your phone with your finger.

Unsubscribe from the Notifications You Ignore

Maybe you used some service once that required your email and ever since you have been getting updates from them. You know it’s no longer useful, but maybe you feel like it’s easier to ignore than actively stop.

That’s how you wind up with hundreds of unread emails, though. Get it organized now and find the unsubscribe button included on any email updates you don’t want anymore.

Don’t allow your emails to become a dreaded backlog. Start using these steps to take back control of your inbox.

For more methods you can use to limit unwanted emails, see what the New York Times advises here.

__________

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjKu8_0gRzg2m600
Image via Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College, the sponsor of MONTCO.Today’s Career Corner offers more than 100 associate’s degree and certificate programs at the college’s Blue Bell, Pottstown, The Culinary Arts Institute in Lansdale campuses, and online.

Funded by Montgomery County, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and student tuition, Montgomery County Community college offers a high-quality, affordable, accessible education that leads to relevant, rewarding transfer and career opportunities.

Take advantage of all the College has to offer — from challenging educational and professional development opportunities to stimulating activities and cultural programs. Their doors are always open.

Learn more about the College’s degrees and programs or plan an in-person visit to get a firsthand look at the College’s state-of-the-art facilities and friendly campus life. 

Montco Momentum For All!

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

DeSales One Credit Courses: Explore, Enhance, and Advance Your Career

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) program is rolling out a new series of one-credit courses for current MBA students or anyone seeking to hone their business acumen. Each one-credit course explores a topic related to business management and consists of sessions over two Saturdays available in both live and synchronous (via Zoom) formats.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
MONTCO.Today

Pottstown STEM Students Don’t Build Better Mousetraps, They Build Better Mousetrap Cars

Creating one of these mousetrap cars was a ticket to a Purdue University STEM camp for four Pottstown students.Image via STEM with Dr. Eeles at YouTube. Although a mousetrap car may sound like something a cartoon cat might use to kidnap prey, it’s a worthy object lesson in STEM (science, tech, engineering, math) concepts. And four Pottstown students recently earned a trip to Purdue University based on their abilities to craft one. Joe Zlomek sprang forward to cover this story in the Sanatoga Post.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy