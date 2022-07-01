ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I can’t be silent’: Miles Bridges’ wife speaks out after Charlotte Hornets star’s arrest

By Mike Andrews
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The wife of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges shared photos of her apparent injuries after an alleged attack in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Mychelle Johnson posted a series of graphic photos to Instagram Thursday night, including bruising on her hands, arms, ribs and leg.

The post also included a medical discharge form that reportedly diagnosed her with a brain concussion, closed fracture of her nasal bone, contusion of a rib, multiple bruises and a strained neck muscle.

Former Charlotte Hornets forward arrested for felony domestic violence: TMZ

The paperwork claimed the injuries were from “physical abuse by male partner” and said she was assaulted by strangulation.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson said in her Instagram post. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

Johnson claimed that she was choked until she fell asleep during the incident.

TMZ reported Bridges was arrested Wednesday for felony domestic violence. He reportedly turned himself in to authorities a day after the alleged incident occurred.

The Los Angeles Times said Bridges was released on a $130,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

The Charlotte Hornets said they were “aware of the situation” involving the star forward.

“We are in the process of gathering additional information,” a statement from the team said. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Bridges, 24, was drafted 12 th overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the L.A. Clippers before his draft rights were traded to Charlotte.

The 6’7” 225-pound forward appeared in 80 games last season, averaging 20.2 points and seven rebounds per game.

Bridges will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Charlotte Hornets General Manager on Wednesday announced that the organization extended qualifying offers to Bridges, allowing the Hornets to match any offer from another team.

Johnson said she wanted Bridges to get help.

“I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else,” Johnson added.

