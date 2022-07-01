ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

‘It’s terrifying:’ Bus passengers stranded overnight in North Carolina

By Darran Todd, Amber Trent
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVWRX_0gRzfQfG00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple people were stranded overnight at a Raleigh bus station when the driver locked a bus and left, according to passengers.

It started with what was supposed to be a 15-minute stop in Raleigh, but it became a multi-hour delay.

Sherri Palmer, a passenger, told CBS 17 the bus arrived from New York around 1 a.m. Friday morning and the driver told them to get off the bus and leave their items on it.

After getting off the bus, Palmer said the driver then locked the bus and left; she said about 40 people, some of them children, were stranded in the parking lot.

But her biggest concern was that her son’s oxygen tank charger was left in the locked bus.

Greensboro sports leaders detail offer to rename Greensboro Coliseum for ACC

“It’s terrifying; my kid is my life. I’m very upset with the way things went,” Palmer said.

EMS was called to help with this medical need until the bus terminal opened at 3:30 a.m.

Palmer hoped they will be able to get on another bus and head home to Tennessee.

And after a delay of over five hours, the passengers have been able to leave the bus station.

In a statement, Greyhound said “We appreciate the patience of our customers as we worked through scheduling delays in Raleigh. According to regulations, drivers must meet a set number of rest hours. When there are changes for any reason within our network, occasionally those rest hours may be impacted. Our schedules are back on track and customers are now headed to their final destinations.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 80

Ronald Powers
4d ago

that driver should be fired, making them leave their possessions on a locked bus. the people should receive some type of restitution

Reply(18)
61
Greg Montgomery
4d ago

Greyhound driver needs to be fired for not informing the passengers. If this is the company's attempt at apologizing it was terrible....

Reply(1)
33
Amity Robertson
4d ago

I understand that the bus driver needed to rest, but they should have had the passengers take their belongings off the bus before locking it up.

Reply(2)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Traffic
State
Tennessee State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
WRAL News

Drowning deaths disproportionately affect Black residents in NC

Raleigh, N.C. — Editor's Note: WRAL News initially reported the number of drownings in 2020 incorrectly. The correct number – 126 drowning deaths in North Carolina in 2020 – is now reflected in the story below. This correction does not change the percentage of drownings that claim Black lives.
SOCIETY
cbs17

Wade Ave. closures to impact Raleigh drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Closures on Wade Avenue will impact Raleigh drivers starting Tuesday. Raleigh Water is closing a lane of the 300 block of Wade Avenue from Capitol Boulevard to Scales Street for a planned sewer improvement project. This will impact westbound lanes for two weeks:. Tuesday, July...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Station#Cbs#Acc#Ems
cbs17

Person pulled from water, transported to hospital after near-drowning in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Northern Wake County EMS pulled a person from the water Monday afternoon in a near-drowning incident, Wake Forest police confirmed. Bill Crabtree, with the Wake Forest Police Department, said Northern Wake EMS responded to 14730 Creedmoor Road in the Monday evening hours to a near-drowning call and transported a person to a nearby hospital.
WAKE FOREST, NC
FOX8 News

2 kids among 6 wounded in NC drive-by shooting, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — Two children were among six people wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting in eastern North Carolina. That’s according to police in Clinton, who say officers responded to a home for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They found six people suffering...
CLINTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
cbs17

Man accidentally shot near shopping center: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man was accidentally shot early Sunday morning near Chapanoke Square shopping center. At about 1:28 a.m., officers say they were called to the 3200 block of S. Wilmington St. in reference to a shooting. They found a man who had been...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Law enforcement agencies across NC warn of T-shirt selling scams

Multiple law enforcement agencies sent out warnings over the weekend regarding T-shirt selling scams. The cautions are coming from police departments and cities located across North Carolina. Multiple law enforcement officers warned people are getting text messages from unknown numbers trying to sell T-shirts. The texts contain a link which...
ROXBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy