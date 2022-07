Social scientists at the University of Chicago have developed an algorithm that can forecast crime in urban areas up to a week in advance, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Over the past few years, there has been a steep rise in the use of algorithms around us. From predicting weather to driving cars, making shopping recommendations, and finding cures for diseases, algorithms are at work everywhere. It would hardly be a surprise if they were not used to fighting crimes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO