ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bret Michaels hospitalized in Nashville

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Didoe_0gRzdwmo00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rock singer Bret Michaels was taken to a hospital in Nashville prior to his band’s scheduled performance at Nissan Stadium Thursday night.

Michaels’ band Poison was set to perform in Nashville as part of their stadium tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

The 59-year-old performer issued an apology to fans on Instagram , stating:

“To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication and following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon and hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!

Bret Michaels
READ MORE | Find the latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Michaels was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a child and suffered a warning stroke in 2010. The cause of his hospitalization in Nashville was not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

Daughter steals mother’s car, sells it for $500

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing her mother’s car in Covington and selling it for $500. The Covington Police Department said they began investigating the theft of a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on March 6, 2022. The victim told police she was to walk her dog at […]
COVINGTON, TN
Daily Mail

Bret Michaels 'hospitalized after suffering bad reaction to medication' leading to cancellation of Poison's Nashville show

Bret Michaels was hospitalized after suffering a bad reaction to a medication just before he was set to take the stage with his band Poison in Nashville on Thursday. Members of the band — who are currently on a stadium tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett — took to the stage to announce Bret had been taken to the hospital, attendees allege, according to TMZ.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Loudwire

Tommy Lee’s Wife Reveals How Drummer Broke His Ribs

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee continues to gut it out on tour while playing with broken ribs. And now the details behind how he broke his ribs has been made public. Lee's wife Brittany Furlan shared the info in a Snapchat video (seen below) that has circulated online. Lee has...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Musician Bret Michaels Hospitalized Before Poison Show, Says It Was 'Due To An Unknown Complication'

Bret Michaels had a health scare on Thursday, June 30, as he was hospitalized in Nashville, Tenn., before his band Poison was supposed to go on stage. According to The Nashville Tennessean, other members of Poison took the stage to announce they would not appear. Following the news, Michaels, 59, confirmed the news in an Instagram post. “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Michaels wrote on Friday, July 1. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Dan Blocker Was an Absolute Hoss From the Day He Was Born

For anyone who has seen Bonanza, then you know that Dan Blocker, who played Eric “Hoss” Cartwright, was a big man. Apparently, that was evident even from the time of his youth. Yes, the tall, heavyset native of Texas would find a place in the hearts of TV viewers. But these numbers will astound you a bit. When Blocker was born on Dec. 10, 1928, he weighed 14 pounds. A toddler usually isn’t too big but he was already shooting upward at 5 feet tall and 105 pounds. That’s as a toddler, friends.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Bret Michaels
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, have just made their red carpet debut as a couple!. The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan and the 24-year-old model attended the world premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime (drops June 14 on Netflix), on the opening night of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#Rock#Blackhearts#Motley Leppard Joan#Nexstar Media Inc
Taste of Country

Luke Combs + Wife Nicole Hocking Welcome a Baby Boy

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking are officially parents! The country superstar couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 19. Tex Lawrence Combs arrived on Father's Day, mom and dad point out in their respective Instagram posts announcing his birth. "It’s going to be hard to top this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC News

Miranda Lambert shares photos with the newest addition to her 'farmily'

The singer has welcomed a new horse named Cowboy to her Tennessee farm. Lambert said her friend Eric Masse, a producer and engineer in Nashville, reached out about a horse that needed to be re-homed and she couldn't resist. Lambert welcomed Cowboy to the farm family, which includes five other horses, cats, rabbits and Miranda's many rescue dogs.
PETS
Popculture

Randy Travis Makes Rare Appearance During CMA Fest

The 2022 CMA Fest was packed with a star-studded lineup of some of country music's greatest. Fans descending upon Nashville, Tennessee from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12 had the chance to sing along with icons including Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and more, but it was a surprise appearance on one of the final nights of the annual music festival that gifted fans with a truly exciting experience as Randy Travis made a rare appearance at CMA Fest.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy