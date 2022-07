Ohio's August election will be a little wacky thanks to gerrymandering and court cases, but residents still need to register to vote in it. Tuesday, July 5, is the last day to register to vote or update voter registration information to be eligible to vote in Ohio's Aug. 2 special primary. The election will feature state district races and members of the state central committees for both the Republican and Democratic parties. In Miami Township in Hamilton County, voters also will cast their ballots on the sale of liquor on a Sunday. See all candidates, issues, polling locations and important calendar dates in Hamilton County.

