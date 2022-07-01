ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Beyoncé’s Cover Shoot for British Vogue

Beyoncé marked the start of a new era in characteristically impactful style, with her return to the cover of British Vogue, and an indelible fashion story, captured by Rafael Pavarotti, that incorporates everything from Harris Reed headdresses to Schiaparelli Haute Couture. As anticipation around her new album – the aptly titled...

