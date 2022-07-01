ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blytheville, AR

1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Blytheville man died when his vehicle crashed into two other vehicles while traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate. According to an Arkansas State Police...

www.kait8.com

