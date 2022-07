Repairs on a damaged water line are complete, however, repairs to city roads will take a bit longer to complete. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson, traffic will continue to be diverted on Prairie Street through the end of the week. This follows a water line break that developed around 2:10 am Tuesday morning after a 20-inch cast-iron pipe failed, lifting a concrete sidewalk slab out of position and bubbling nearby pavement at least five inches.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO