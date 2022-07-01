ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Two people hospitalized, power outage reported after a high-speed crash in Watts (Los Angeles, CA)

 4 days ago

Two people suffered injuries after a high-speed crash Thursday morning in Watts. The incident also caused a power outage in the area. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 2 a.m. near Compton Avenue and 111th Street [...]

