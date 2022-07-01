More regulations possible for Pismo Beach short-term vacation rentals

The City of Pismo Beach is considering new regulations on short-term rentals.

The city has issued a 45-day moratorium on approving new short-term rental applications.

This is for people who rent out their homes on Airbnb or other popular sites.

“It’s something that has grown in the last several years. Being a beautiful coastal community, we’ve been seeing our share of short-term rentals,” said Pismo Beach Assistant City Manager Jorge Garcia.

The Pismo Beach City Council last week decided to pause approval of new applications while looking into concerns raised by residents.

“In the city, we’ve had vacation rentals for decades,” said Garcia. “Short-term rentals are a little bit different so as that marketplace has evolved, so too does the city need to evolve.”

Current regulations have been in place since 2018. They include limits on noise, where people can park, and the maximum number of guests.

The homeowner must show proof of residency and the maximum number of days they can rent out their home is 182 days/year.

“I occasionally Airbnb my home out during the summer months so that I can travel,” said Pismo Beach resident Keli Moore. “It helps supplement my income and make sure I can pay all my bills.”

Moore adds that it’s important to play by the rules and be respectful of neighbors.

“In my neighborhood, I’m very respectful of my neighbors,” she said. “They have my cell phone, they can contact me if they’re even bothered by someone.”

There are currently 28 short-term rental properties in Pismo Beach. City leaders say that most complaints are minor, but they do issue citations as needed.

“We have revoked short-term rental permits in the past because people haven’t followed the rules, so we try to be proactive,” said Garcia.

City staff are coming up with tighter regulations that will go before the city council in August.

