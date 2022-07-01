ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children are impacted by the heat more than adults

By Keli Freeman
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
It's officially summer and it's getting hotter in the Coastal Bend.

A new report finds rising rates of air pollution, putting the health of children more at risk.

Doctors say because children are smaller, they need to drink and eat more frequently to stay healthy.

Young children also have a more difficult time regulating their temperature, because they have not fully developed a process known as thermoregulation .

KRIS 6 Sunrise spoke to a local health expert to explain how to keep children safe in the heat.

