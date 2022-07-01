ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando rental assistance program ends Friday

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you live in Orlando and are having trouble making rent, you may be in luck — but your window to ask for help is about to close.

Friday is the last day Orlando residents can apply for rental assistance.

The City of Orlando opened an application portal for the program in late January to help people still struggling because of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Qj51_0gRzc7KZ00
Orlando rent prices

The city said it has $6.8 million ready to distribute to households financially impacted by COVID-19.

Those requesting assistance must apply through the city’s program by July 1.

To qualify, residents must prove they’ve experienced financial hardship during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJGWX_0gRzc7KZ00
Home rental scams While many of these scams revolve around renters who are asked to hand over a deposit for a home that is not for rent, the demand in the area has expanded into fake sales as well. (WFTV.com News Staff)

The City of Orlando said so far, it has helped more than 2,000 households through the program.

To learn more about it or to apply, click here.

