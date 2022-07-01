Orlando rental assistance program ends Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you live in Orlando and are having trouble making rent, you may be in luck — but your window to ask for help is about to close.

Friday is the last day Orlando residents can apply for rental assistance.

The City of Orlando opened an application portal for the program in late January to help people still struggling because of the pandemic.

The city said it has $6.8 million ready to distribute to households financially impacted by COVID-19.

Those requesting assistance must apply through the city’s program by July 1.

To qualify, residents must prove they’ve experienced financial hardship during the pandemic.

The City of Orlando said so far, it has helped more than 2,000 households through the program.

To learn more about it or to apply, click here.

