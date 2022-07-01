Raiders TE Foster Moreau named most underrated player on roster

With NFL training camps still a few weeks away, we are about to be overloaded with lists and discussions about who are the most underrated players in the league. We’ve already seen multiple publications write about Hunter Renfrow, who made the Pro Bowl and received a big contract extension from the team this offseason.

But one player that hasn’t received enough attention nationally is tight end Foster Moreau. Playing behind Darren Waller, Moreau’s only real opportunity has come when Waller is out of the lineup. And that’s when he’s shined.

In a recent article by Football Outsiders, they named every team’s most underrated player heading into the 2022 season. For the Raiders, that was none other than Foster Moreau. Here is what they had to say about the fourth-year tight end from LSU:

“When Darren Waller was injured in the heat of the 2021 playoff chase, backup tight end Moreau stepped up with seven catches for 65 yards against the Browns and four catches for 67 yards against the Broncos in a pair of narrow victories for the Raiders. Moreau’s play down the stretch helped him finish 22nd in the NFL in tight end DYAR, well above big-name tight ends like Zach Ertz, Mike Gesicki and even Waller.”

Josh McDaniels loves to use two tight end sets, so it makes sense that Moreau would play a bunch of snaps this season. He’s just too talented of a player not to get on the field as he is a quality blocker with endless amounts of athleticism that can be used in the passing game.

Moreau is going into the final year of his rookie contract with the Raiders and he could be a hot commodity next offseason. Considering how well he fits the offense, the Raiders would be wise to pay him now before he hits the open market next year.