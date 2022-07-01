ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

In Gretna, July 4th fireworks feature Marilyn Monroe and lollipops

 4 days ago

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

That is wonderful if you’re a fan of fireworks.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is with Ryan Templet in Gretna.

Ryan has not one, but two fireworks stands.

They’re set up for the Fourth of July.

One of them is Captain C’s Fireworks .

That’s at 1500 Lafayette Street in Gretna.

The other is Captain D’s Fireworks .

And that’s at 2209 Belle Chasse Highway.

And that’s in beautiful Gretna, Louisiana, too.

