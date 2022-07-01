ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Roy Police searching for persons of interest in criminal mischief case

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people?

The Roy City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two persons of interest in a criminal mischief case.

Authorities say the incident happened at Roy West Park.

The duo’s image was caught on surveillance camera footage while walking outside. The female person of interest was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve crop top with dark graphic print pants, black sneakers and a black backpack.

The male person of interest was last seen wearing a gray beanie, white t-shirt, dark gray pants, white sneakers and a black backpack.

Authorities are asking anyone who may recognize these individuals or know of their whereabouts to contact Detective Burton at sburton@royutah.org

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

