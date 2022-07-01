Roy Police searching for persons of interest in criminal mischief case

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people?

The Roy City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two persons of interest in a criminal mischief case.

Authorities say the incident happened at Roy West Park.

The duo’s image was caught on surveillance camera footage while walking outside. The female person of interest was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve crop top with dark graphic print pants, black sneakers and a black backpack.

(Courtesy of Roy City Police)

The male person of interest was last seen wearing a gray beanie, white t-shirt, dark gray pants, white sneakers and a black backpack.

Authorities are asking anyone who may recognize these individuals or know of their whereabouts to contact Detective Burton at sburton@royutah.org

