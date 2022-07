While nobody would mind a few extra bucks in monthly salary credit, a Chilean worker was taken by surprise after he received 330 times his monthly salary. While he reportedly raised the issue with his manager, who flagged it to HR, the worker subsequently disappeared. What are the laws governing such issues in the U.S. if you get overpaid by your employer? It's important to know the laws regarding overpayment in order to handle your personal finances correctly.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 20 HOURS AGO