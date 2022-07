BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You might be hard-pressed to find a professional skateboarder from the state of Vermont. Look no further than Williston native Chris Colburn. Colburn returned to Vermont as part of the Mountain Dew “Unlock the Spot” skateboarding campaign that took place Sunday at HULA right near Lake Champlain. The campaign itself focuses on the list of professional skaters touring their hometowns and skating at locations that would usually be considered “off limits.”

