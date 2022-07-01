IDENTIFIED: 15-year-old shot and killed inside home in Parlier named

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person shot and killed in their Parlier home just before midnight on Thursday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Friday.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown person walked up to a home near Fett and Bigger streets and fired a gun hitting the teenage victim inside. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials have identified the victim as 15-year-old Anthony Garcia. According to the Parlier Unified School District, he was soon to become a sophomore at Parlier High School.

“I am deeply saddened that one of our precious lives was lost. Anthony was kind, compassionate and funny,” said Principal Sara Soria. “My thoughts go out to the family. Please keep our community in prayer.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on 559-600-3111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.