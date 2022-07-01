ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parlier, CA

IDENTIFIED: 15-year-old shot and killed inside home in Parlier named

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gHyr_0gRzacU900

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person shot and killed in their Parlier home just before midnight on Thursday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Friday.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown person walked up to a home near Fett and Bigger streets and fired a gun hitting the teenage victim inside. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials have identified the victim as 15-year-old Anthony Garcia. According to the Parlier Unified School District, he was soon to become a sophomore at Parlier High School.

“I am deeply saddened that one of our precious lives was lost. Anthony was kind, compassionate and funny,” said Principal Sara Soria. “My thoughts go out to the family. Please keep our community in prayer.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on 559-600-3111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parlier, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Parlier, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 killed in fiery crash on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was killed in a fiery car crash on a highway Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving two vehicles happened before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 41, near the offramp for Van Ness Avenue. Officials have confirmed that one person was killed inside a truck that […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family mourns man killed in Tower District house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family and friends of a man killed in a house fire on Wednesday night gathered for a candlelight vigil in front of the home. Authorities say 26-year-old Calvin Rodriguez was killed in a fire just after midnight on Wednesday near Thorne and Dennett avenues in the Tower District. On Friday, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 arrested after fireworks spark Traver house fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was arrested after allegedly setting off fireworks that started a house fire over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Tulare County Fire Department. The fire broke out on Saturday at a home near Bowhay and Merritt drives in Traver. Investigators say the fire was started after […]
TRAVER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno firefighters overwhelmed with calls on 4th of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department has been flooded with calls of reported fires as the Fourth of July celebrations continue into the night. Around 9:00 p.m., the department reported that firefighters were responding to twelve separate fires throughout the city. All twelve of the fires, ranging in different sizes, were reported within […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Parlier High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno fire prepares for busy 4th of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local fire departments with all-hands-on-deck, as crews prepare for one of the busiest days of the year. This year, the department staffed more firefighters, and equipment and has increased the fines for illegal fireworks. While the department hopes this helps ease the workload, firefighters started off the morning busy. Plumes of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teen arrested after shooting at Sierra Vista Mall

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department announced the arrest of a teen suspect wanted in a shooting at the Sierra Vista Mall Tuesday. Officers say they arrested 18-year-old Aiden Seibert of Clovis without incident Thursday night. Investigators say they first responded to the Sierra Vista Mall just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night for […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

No injuries after Fresno home destroyed in fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Fresno was declared a total loss by fire crews on Monday after flames ripped through the residence. According to the Fresno Fire Department, the fire was first reported around 9:30 a.m. and crews arrived to find what was described as a well-involved fire at a single-story home. Each […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car shears fire hydrant, slams into Visalia building

VISALIA, Calif. ( ) – A hit-and-run driver sheared a fire hydrant before crashing into a building early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Investigators say a driver crashed into a fire hydrant in the area of Court and Third streets, near Oval Park. The fire hydrant was knocked out of place, causing gallons of water to begin spilling onto the roadway.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest after attempted robbery of probation worker in Downtown Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 59-year-old man was arrested following an attempted robbery in Downtown Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Wayne Campbell, 59, assaulted an employee of Fresno County’s Probation Department in Downtown Fresno at around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday. It is alleged that Campbell shoved the female county employee […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Tower District fire named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a house fire in Fresno’s Tower District this week was officially identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday. Officials say 26-year-old Calvin Rodriguez died in the fire, in the area of Thorne and Dennet avenues, shortly after midnight on Wednesday. He lived in the home […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Suspicious package’ deemed safe, Fashion Fair roads reopen, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A section of Fresno’s Shaw Avenue between First and Fresno streets that was closed Friday afternoon has since reopened following the discovery of what officers call a “suspicious package” left near a nearby bank, according to police. Officers say the suspicious package was examined by the explosives team and was determined […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy