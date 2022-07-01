Georgia couple sentenced to combined 90 years for producing child porn

CLINTON, Okla. — 12 people have been arrested following a joint operation between the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and law enforcement agencies across the state. Arrests range from parole violations, drug trafficking, and escaping from custody. One suspect had been on the run for a year, but turned himself over willingly.
TULSA, Okla. — A California woman wanted on vehicular manslaughter charges has been arrested in Tulsa. Officers regularly patrol the area near 71st and Riverside, where several homeless encampments stand. Last week, patrolling officers noticed a new tent and spoke to the woman inside. The woman identified herself as...
TRINIDAD, Colo. — A Colorado woman has been arrested for allegedly using bear spray at a Fourth of July event, police say. According to the Trinidad Police Department, said on Monday around 9:19 p.m., officers were called out to the Central Park Baseball Stadium after reports of a crowd of people being sprayed with pepper spray. When officers arrived, they found people who were suffering from injuries related to getting pepper-sprayed.
MOSS POINT, Miss. — A Mississippi teenager is being heralded a hero after springing into action when a vehicle plunged off a boat ramp and into the Pascagoula River during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Sixteen-year-old Corion Evans, of Pascagoula, not only rescued the three teenage girls in...
A woman who used to live in Tulsa captured video of an unwelcomed passenger that slithered into her car. Vicki Ruhl is a Missouri woman who still has family and friends in the Tulsa area. She was visiting some friends on a rural farm, and when she left, a snake slithered in.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A federal judge ruled that three of the largest distributors of opioids in the United States can’t be held liable for the crisis the drugs created in a West Virginia city and county. Cabell county and the city of Huntington had argued that McKesson, AmerisourceBergen...
CULLMAN, Ala. — A music publishing company is smoking mad at an Alabama barbecue restaurant, claiming that the eatery has violated copyrights for nine songs that were played nearly three years ago. The lawsuit, filed by BMI in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on June...
This is a lottery version of a triple play. For the third time in five years, a Maryland woman won her third lottery prize of at least $100,000, state officials said on June 27. The woman, 30, from Wicomino County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, won $100,000 in the $100,000 Lucky...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Supporters of legal, recreational marijuana submitted boxes of signatures Tuesday to the Oklahoma secretary of state’s office to try to get the issue before a vote of the people in November. ‘Yes on 820′ would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and older....
President Biden has awarded the Medal of Honor to four U.S. soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War. Recipients include Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro, Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii, and retired Major John J. Duffy. Birdwell is an Oklahoma resident and member of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) is preparing to halt the issuing of new cannabis business licenses for a two-year period starting next month. Last spring, state lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt passed a two-year moratorium on new cannabis business licenses being issued by the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws will submit more than 164,000 signatures to put State Question 820 on a future ballot at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022. The required deadline was August 1st. If approved by voters, State Question 820 will legalize,...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida. The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California.
JACKSON, Calif. — (AP) — Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for remote California communities near a wildfire that may have been sparked by fireworks or a barbecue on the Fourth of July in a mountainous region that's a top tourism destination. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold...
