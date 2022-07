PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gates are being put up throughout the Sunnyside neighborhood in Panama City Beach. But the barriers are being placed by the Sunnyside Property Owners Association, which does not own the property. The land is instead owned by the McCorquodale family, who has owned the property for more than 100 […]

