Virginia State

COVID rent protections, programs end in Virginia

By Michelle Basch
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are concerns over a pending boost in evictions after several protections and programs for renters that began during the coronavirus pandemic ended in Virginia on Friday. As of July 1, Virginia landlords now only have to give renter...

wtop.com

Axios Richmond

Virginia regulators say not so fast to synthetic THC

Virginia food safety regulators say they intend to stop the sale of many synthetic THC products that state lawmakers thought they had just legalized. What’s happening: Last month, the General Assembly appeared to legitimize the already widespread sale of hemp-based THC products like Delta-8. The state budget that legislators...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia prepares to launch its first recovery high school

By the time Libbie Roberts graduated from Thomas Dale High School in Chesterfield County, she was what she described as a “full-blown addict.”. It had started with opioids, liberally prescribed by a family doctor to treat her softball-related injuries. Roberts still remembers the terrifying moment when, at 13, she realized she was dependent on the drugs.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Jake Wells

New law gives hundreds of dollars to families

woman counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) If you want more cash in your pocket during this time of rising prices, keep reading. The fantastic news is that the state of Connecticut is going to send you up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. This rebate is the result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
theroanokestar.com

Virginia and Norfolk Southern Announce Closing of Western Rail Initiative Agreement

Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

Virginia Department of Corrections introduces new victim notification tool

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A unit within the Virginia Department of Corrections is introducing a new notification program for crime victims. The Victim Services Unit recently launched Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion. It’s designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin appoints 'conservative majority' on Virginia Board of Education

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed five new members to the Virginia Board of Education, which leads some to believe there is now a conservative majority on the nine member board. The appointments include:. Grace Turner Creasey of Goochland, Member, Virginia Early Childhood Advisory Committee; Executive Director, Virginia Council for Private...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

July 4 proves deadly for motorcyclists on Virginia highways

RICHMOND – Preliminary reports indicate the 2022 Independence Day weekend proved deadly for nine individuals, to include three motorcyclists, across Virginia. The holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday (July 1, 2022) and concluded at midnight on Monday (July 4, 2022) as part of the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt. During last year’s four-day Independence Day Operation C.A.R.E initiative, there were 12 traffic deaths on Virginia highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Special Virginia passage helps fish that fed America to survive

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The bald eagle is the symbol of the United States, but some might argue that maybe it should be the eel. More specifically, the American eel. American eels are native to Virginia. They hold a place in history as a fish that helped to feed early America. Native Americans ate them. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Hogan directs police to suspend Maryland gun carry standard

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the state police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a similar New York law last month. The Republican governor said in a statement Tuesday that the...
MARYLAND STATE
minecreek.info

Battleflags of the Army of Northern Virginia

The battleflag of the Confederate States is easily one of the most recognizable symbols worldwide; indeed, many people believe it to have been the national flag of the Confederacy. This flag, in its myriad configurations, of which a very few examples are shown here, was the rallying point of one of the finest armies of the nineteenth century. It has about it today a mystique like no other, but unfortunately this symbol of a long defunct military organization has been associated with various radical political groups. Specimens exist in many southern state collections, and isolated examples may be seen in some northern museums, but, without a doubt, the repository of the finest collection of such battleflags is The Museum of the Confederacy in Richmond, Va.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: Virginia’s Native Cactus

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded 1.4 inches of rain last week. Did you know that Virginia has a native cactus? Opuntia...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Red Cross of Virginia asking for more donors during summer months

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Around the July 4th holiday, the Virginia Red Cross said they see a drop in blood, platelet, and plasma donations. Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director with the Virginia Red Cross said so far this summer, they have seen a 20% reduction in blood drive turnouts across the state.
HARRISONBURG, VA
shoredailynews.com

Virginia and Maryland reduce crab harvest allowances for rest of year

Chesapeake Bay crabbers will have reduced harvest allowances for the rest of this year under limits adopted this week in response to a worrisome drop in the Bay’s population of the popular crustaceans. In Maryland, tighter restrictions on both commercial and recreational crabbing take effect July 1, with watermen...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Seven new battlefield parks coming to the Shenandoah Valley

The Shenandoah Valley will soon have seven new battlefield parks with more than 1,700 acres of land opened to the public thanks to the Virginia General Assembly. As part of the Commonwealth’s biennial budget, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District will receive a $4.75 million appropriation in the state budget over the next two years to effectively promote heritage tourism, increase public access to preserved lands, and improve the visitor experience at already preserved battlefield sites throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
NEW MARKET, VA
realtree.com

Sunday Hunting Legalized on Virginia WMAs, and Other Summer Deer News

To continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on hunting, the Council to Advance Hunting and Shooting Sports conducted a study earlier this year to analyze trends in recent hunting license purchases. Working with the survey experts at Southwick Associates, the council collected license sales data from 46 state wildlife agencies to compare 2021 to 2020 statistics. They found:
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Stricter plastic bag ban in effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The News Journal reports the law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost. The Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE

