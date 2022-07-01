Liz Cheney and Trump-Backed Challenger Clash at Wyoming GOP Debate

Liz Cheney, the vice-chairman of the House January 6 select committee, said during her first sit-down interview since the public hearings kicked off last month that she hasn’t ruled out making a bid for president in 2024.“I’ll make a decision about ’24 down the road,” the Wyoming Republican said during a pre-recorded interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “I’m obviously very focused on my reelection,” added Ms Cheney, who’s facing an uphill reelection campaign after she was censured by her home state’s GOP for accepting a role on the congressional committee investigating the violent insurrection on the US...

