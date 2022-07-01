ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Liz Cheney and Trump-Backed Challenger Clash at Wyoming GOP Debate

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Republican congresswoman, who is on the January 6 panel, repeatedly urged Harriet Hageman to admit she backs the false claim the 2020 election was...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 421

Biden is dazed & confused
4d ago

When democrats think she is great you know she is a mess .. there the same ones that voted for disaster Joe who is destroying this country in record time.

Reply(60)
323
JLaw
4d ago

Just when Jan 6th hearings were making headway….Secret Service agents invalidate the testimony of the “star” witness….and they wonder why people don’t trust government!?

Reply(38)
207
Only Human
4d ago

Apparently the 2020 elections are still up for debate, why are they fighting so much to prove the elections werent rigged? President Trump isnt President anymore and yet here we are spending millions of tax payer dollars to look here and not there. I have learned from since 2015 that going up against Trump has detrimintal effects on those who oppose him. I saw major tampering in are elections on many fronts, unfortunatly there are powerful entities that control the narrative and it isnt for the people by the people. The gaurdians can only protect the wicked for so long and then the dam breaks.

Reply(44)
114
Related
The Independent

Liz Cheney refuses to rule out presidential run against ‘dangerous’ Trump in 2024

Liz Cheney, the vice-chairman of the House January 6 select committee, said during her first sit-down interview since the public hearings kicked off last month that she hasn’t ruled out making a bid for president in 2024.“I’ll make a decision about ’24 down the road,” the Wyoming Republican said during a pre-recorded interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “I’m obviously very focused on my reelection,” added Ms Cheney, who’s facing an uphill reelection campaign after she was censured by her home state’s GOP for accepting a role on the congressional committee investigating the violent insurrection on the US...
WYOMING STATE
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dinesh D'souza
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming Pbs#Election State#Republicans#Election Fraud#House#Pbs#Gop
Newsweek

Russia State TV Considering Reinstalling Trump as President

A Russian state television host suggested that Russia is weighing whether to "reinstall" former President Donald Trump "again" as the United States' leader in a future election. State television Olga Skabeeva host alleged in the clip that Trump "promised" the other day to "destroy the Russian Federation, to destroy [Russia...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

California federal judge throws out Trump-era changes that weakened Endangered Species Act

A California federal judge on Tuesday threw out Trump-era changes to the Endangered Species Act, voiding regulations that have weakened protections for wildlife. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar restores protections for hundreds of species and comes in response to a lawsuit that several environmental groups filed in 2019 against the Trump administration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
888M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy