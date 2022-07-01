ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volvo picks Slovakia for new EV plant

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolvo on Friday announced plans to construct a vehicle plant in Kosice, Slovakia. The plant will be Volvo's third vehicle plant in Europe, joining the automaker's existing plants in Belgium and Sweden. This represents the first time in 60 years that Volvo has announced a new plant in Europe....

