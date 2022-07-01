ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vecna from Stranger Things could be coming to Dead by Daylight thanks to online petition

By Jasper Pickering
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Dead by Daylight could be planning to reintroduce its popular Stranger Things DLC with the addition of the show’s latest villain.

First released in 2016, Dead by Daylight is an incredibly popular asymmetric horror-survival game that sees four players team up against a killer in order to escape.

The game has been notable for its many collaborations with popular horror franchises, such as The Evil Dead, Silent Hill and yes, even Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things.

The Stranger Things collaboration was released on 17 September 2019 and included survivor characters Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler face off against season one monster, the demogorgon. Players could navigate around the underground Hawkins National Laboratory map trying to escape the monster before it catches them.

Due to the licensing with Netflix expiring, Behaviour Interactive announced that from 17 November, 2021, the Stranger Things DLC (including individual characters) would no longer be available for purchase and that the Hawkins National Laboratory map would be removed.

Now a fan petition on Change.org has seen thousands of fans clamouring for more Stranger Things content to be added back to the horror game and it might be more likely to happen than expected.

In a now deleted Tweet posted by DBDLeaks found by Dexerto , has suggested that Netflix could be in talks to renew the license to use Stranger Things characters in the game and fans could even expect Vecna to make an appearance as an adversary.

With four-vs-one gameplay, players could take on the roles of Steve, Nancy, Robin and Eddie as they take the fight to Vecna in the Upside Down.

Stranger Things returned for a fourth season on 27 May 2022 with volume 2 being released on 1 July 2022.

