Mrs. Sheron McDurmon , age 71, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Sheron was born on March 14, 1951 in LaGrange, GA, to her parents: Rev. Carl Milton Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson.

Mrs. McDurmon lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart and was a member of Second Baptist Church. She was retired from The Polk County School District, where she had worked as a Kindergarten Paraprofessional for over 30 years.

In her free time she enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband, Jerry, spending time at the beach, sitting on the front porch watching sunsets and birds, gardening and working on her blueberries and raised garden beds, working in the yard and cutting the grass and most importantly, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren who she loved dearly.

Sheron was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Carl Johnson and her brother, John Harvey Johnson.

Mrs. McDurmon is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jerry McDurmon to whom she was married on August 1, 1969; children: Kelly McDurmon (Heather), Carey McDurmon (Priya), and Carla McDurmon; grandchildren: Ansley Caroline McDurmon, Anne Marie McDurmon, Rhett McDurmon and Luke McDurmon; her mother, Elizbeth Johnson; sister, Hope House (James) and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Sheron McDurmon will be held on Sunday July 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Rockmart Second Baptist Church with Rev. David Warriner officiating and eulogies provided by Mr. Kenny Dodd and family members. Sheron will lie in state at the church on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow the service at Polk Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Sheron McDurmon.