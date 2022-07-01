Opinion: What does the Supreme Court abortion decision mean to the United States and its citizens?

Court indicated it is now a political force

Absent from the landmark decision, which took away every woman’s right to elect to have an abortion (which has existed for 49 years and was affirmed by courts across the nation countless times), were two of the Supreme Court’s newest judges’ echoed promises to abide by the doctrine of stare decisis, as well as any respect for the necessary nuance inherent in Roe’s decision in this hotly debated moral and legal issue.

Roe, despite all of its flaws, was a brilliant decision. Confronted with the gravity of having to decide whether the precious life of an unborn child begins at conception or at birth, the Roe court chose compromise, rendering an opinion that set viability (when the child can survive outside of the mother’s womb) as the dividing line between potential life that may be aborted and actual life that must be protected.

The June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision is dangerous in its arrogant and hypocritical circumvention of the same doctrine of stare decisis lauded by each justice of the court during their confirmation hearings, but also an affront to all women in the U.S. who live in 15 to 20 states where abortion will soon be illegal.

Despite the court’s newest justices’ promises that they would not be “activist” judges, Dobbs is the clearest evidence that the current United States Supreme Court is a highly activist, conservative court.

Sadly, as with the recent concealed gun ruling of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, this court is rendering conservative decisions likely to further divide America. The abortion issue was explicitly left to the states, leaving women in blue states with greater reproductive rights than women in states that choose to ban abortions.

Yet with the Bruen case, the state of New York’s efforts to limit law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear concealed arms in public for self-defense was overturned. As a practical matter, it would seem this court should have punted the concealed weapon issue to the states as well. Instead, the court fortified the rarely visited Second Amendment, forcing all states to deal with more citizens carrying concealed firearms in public.

Regardless of where you stand on the abortion or gun issues, everyone should take the time to read the brilliant Dobbs dissent authored by justices Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. It dismantles the Dobbs opinion while exposing the hypocrisy of the justices who extinguished a right that was deemed constitutionally protected. Until June 24.

The Dobbs decision should be required reading for every high school student in America. For its failures.

But this activist court, particularly in Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion, has also signaled a determination to try and extinguish other previously enjoyed rights — such as the fundamental right of a same-sex couple to marry.

The tragedy of the decision is that parents will now know that which state they choose to live in will determine if their daughter can abort the child of her rapist or even terminate a pregnancy necessary to save her own life.

I’m staying in California.

Richard deSaulles, Chula Vista

Recent decisions put democracy in danger

Recent Supreme Court rulings have heightened concerns for our country. The erosion of the establishment clause limits separation of church and state. Recent tragedies in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, produce shock over the ruling concerning guns. How could the justices not consider public health data during interpretation of constitutional law? The ruling concerning abortion shook the nation, trampling rights of women to equality, dignity and respect for private life, without discrimination. Why is there so little concern in the court for our country’s precarious stability?

Professionals from public health, law enforcement, education, medicine and journalism warn us: Danger lurks within our growing lack of boundaries and tears in our social contracts.

All professions have ethical standards that mandate practitioners be vigilant against harming the participant within the relationship. One of the American Bar Association four canons is that “a judge shall not engage in political or campaign activity that is inconsistent with the independence, integrity, or impartiality of the judiciary.” To me, this means one should not put doctrines ahead of one’s ethical obligations. Certainly not religious doctrines.

Separation of church and state is important: it helps democracy function, protects people from religious violence and allows choice in religious participation or not. Many of the anti-abortion arguments are religion-based and raise concerns about late-term abortions. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019 almost 93 percent of abortions were at the gestational age of less than the 14th week of pregnancy and only about 1 percent after 21 weeks. When I listen intently to those wanting to outlaw abortion, I hear doctrine, not science. Don’t scientific understanding, educated decision-making and ethical bases make up the foundations of professions, including the judiciary?

As a licensed educational psychologist, I am required to undergo continuing education, with mandatory units on ethics and suicide. Warning signs for violence toward self and others share, not surprisingly, similar elements, including: substance abuse, making specific plans, agitation, anger, poor social connectedness, history of child abuse, access to lethal weapons, poor behavioral control, diminished and visibly unequal economic opportunity.

As individuals and as groups, we can be rattled by fear, scapegoating and perceptions of threat. Our groundedness is being eroded by exactly those forces. Warning signs and risk factors seem to be enthusiastically ignored or worse, purposely provoked by some within our most powerful institutions.

A recent Brookings Institution article says, “Although there are areas of agreement across partisan and ideological lines, some in our nation hold that to be ‘truly’ American, you must believe in God, identify as Christian, and be born in the United States. In a period of increasing immigration and religious pluralism, these divisions can become dangerous.” The authors say, “if democracy fails in America, it will not be because a majority of Americans is demanding a non-democratic form of government. It will be because an organized, purposeful minority seizes strategic positions within the system and subverts the substance of democracy while retaining its shell.”

Lynn D. Covarrubias, Bonita

This ruling righted a faulty legal argument

In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs case, and what with all of the angst, sound and fury emanating from the abortion-on-demand lobby, perhaps it’s time for you all to admit that Roe v. Wade has always been nothing more than a social construct.

Yet it’s becoming quite apparent that in the eyes of the abortion-on-demand lobby, some social constructs are more equal than others.

In the meantime, on June 24, the United States of America just earned back a little piece of its soul.

Rick Reiss, Temecula

Protect dignity and sanctity of every life

If you are someone who is cheering the end of abortion, it’s time to stop cheering and get to work proving that this will make our country better. Prove to young women who are terrified of what this will mean to them that their lives are not ruined.

Here’s how:

If you say you are pro-life, then support life in any way you can, including providing food to families who struggle to find enough, access to medical care and life-saving medications to people who need them, access to housing for people who struggle to put a roof over their child’s head, access to job training, and support for decent wages so that no child dies from poverty. Don’t forget that environmental issues like clean air and clean water are also pro-life issues, as is gun control.

If you say there’s no reason to have an abortion with all the access people have to free contraception, then work to make sure that is true. Many women do not have access to contraception, and even if they do, it is not always free or even inexpensive. And with the Supreme Court signaling a possibility of removing any right to contraception, it will be extremely important to show young women that we are working to preserve their right to contraception in order to prevent an unplanned pregnancy. (And if you say, “But wait — contraception is against my religion,” I would remind you that we still have freedom of religion in this country, and absolutely no right to dictate anyone else’s religion or morals.)

If you are someone who says there are plenty of parents who would adopt a baby, then start working on streamlining the process and pairing pregnant women with families who would adopt their child. Make sure it’s not just empty words. And if a single mother decides to keep her baby, let’s do everything in our power to make sure she has all the help she needs to raise a healthy child: access to food, housing, child care, medical care and a job that pays a fair wage.

Pro-life doesn’t end with banning abortion. It begins there. It’s time for pro-life people to show that we are willing to do whatever it takes to protect the dignity and sanctity of every life.

Maria Love, Chula Vista

Debate more nuanced than just pro and con

Last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade should make all of us — regardless of our personal views — take a deep breath and shift gears from emotion to reason. Let’s dial back the polarization and recognize that the abortion issue is not black and white, but fraught with ambiguities. Neither scientists, legal scholars nor theologians — let alone politicians — can establish when a fetus becomes a human being.

In 1968 (five years before Roe v. Wade) the flagship evangelical magazine “Christianity Today” quoted Professor Bruce Waltke from uber-conservative Dallas Theological Seminary, who declared, “God does not regard the fetus as a soul, no matter how far gestation has progressed.” His statement is predicated on a verse from the first book in the Bible: “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul” (Genesis 2:7).

Prior to the 1970s, evangelical consensus claimed that life begins at birth, not conception. The Southern Baptist Convention passed resolutions both in 1974 and 1976 — after Roe v. Wade — affirming the belief that women should have access to abortion for a variety of reasons and that the government should play only a limited role in such matters. The Rev. W.A. Criswell, renowned and beloved pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, praised the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision: “I have always felt that it was only after a child was born and had a life separate from its mother that it became an individual person,” he asserted, “and it has always, therefore, seemed to me that what is best for the mother and for the future should be allowed.”

The Bible certainly hasn’t changed during these past 50 years, but the rise of the religious right has been effective in convincing many to regard abortion as a form of murder. This has poisoned our national discourse. While we can all agree that abortion is nearly always heartbreaking, why must it be criminalized? There is no compelling case to be made — scientific, historical, political or biblical — that an unborn fetus is a person.

Imagine for a moment what would happen if the U.S. Supreme Court declared that vasectomies were not a right guaranteed under the Constitution, allowing states to regulate them as they saw fit. If men’s bodies were subject to state law, how might the court intervene?

It’s not a simple binary question of pro-life vs. pro-choice. Many pro-lifers support the death penalty. And many pro-choicers balk at the prospect of late-term abortions. This discussion demands more nuance, less audacious presumption. Let’s lower the temperature, listen to one another, and be willing to temper our position. After all, a woman should have the right to control her own body. And the point at which a fetus becomes a person is impossible to determine.

Emery J. Cummins, Crown Point

It’s time to ask some difficult questions

If you’re worried about the future of abortion rights, then here’s a difficult and possibly uncomfortable question to ask yourself: What have you done to understand what it would actually take to defend the right to abortion? Can you articulate why individual human beings have rights, and what those rights consist of, and why that necessarily means that a fetus at any point before birth cannot possess any rights?

Have you ever bothered to examine the Roe v. Wade court decision to see the weaknesses in its arguments that abortion critics have exploited? Will you take the time to understand the reasoning put forth in the new Dobbs v. Jackson court decision and identify where and how it goes wrong?

To answer each of these questions requires a great deal of work, and these are just a few of the many questions that are prerequisites to any meaningful defense of abortion rights. If you’re not willing to do any of this work yourself, then who are you counting on to do it for you? If you are willing to do some of this work, but you’re not sure how to proceed, a great place to start is Ben Bayer’s short, new book “Why the Right to Abortion is Sacrosanct.”

Bryan Yingst, Mission Valley

The court won’t stop at abortion rights

The United States of America is more divided than it has ever been.

With the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion legality is now in the hands of the states, meaning tens of millions of people will lose their fundamental, constitutional, human right to abortion care. But the Supreme Court will not stop at abortion rights. Eliminating the right to abortion now puts other rights protected under the 14th Amendment at risk. Fundamental human rights that we as a nation have fought for — the right to use contraception and the right to engage in a same-sex relationship or marriage.

In California, a state that will continue to not only uphold the constitutional right to an abortion but ensure the rights of other protected classes remain intact, I am not threatened. I am a heterosexual, White, middle-class woman fortunate enough to have been born and raised in a liberal state where my right to choose will not be affected by the Supreme Court’s decision.

But there are tens of millions who lost their rights to abortion care, and now other rulings will be up for consideration by the Supreme Court.

Thirteen states have “trigger laws” that were crafted to take effect if Roe v. Wade was overturned. A total of 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion in some capacity: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The Supreme Court is waging a war against women and people who can become pregnant, and others who, in California, are considered a protected class. The Court’s decision is ugly, is rooted in hatred, and will — as it so often does — affect the poor and working class, as well as Black people, Indigenous people and people of color.

Banning or criminalizing abortions will not stop abortions. Tens of millions of people will still choose to have an abortion for a variety of reasons — which are none of our business — despite this ban. But those abortions will not be safe, and many will die as a direct result of their autonomy.

Despite the protections I am afforded living in California, as well as the other privileges I’ve received as a direct result of my wealth, skin color and sexual orientation, I am angry and traumatized by this decision knowing it will affect so many who just want the power to choose and live their lives as they see fit. I know I am not alone in this feeling.

In the wake of this decision that is a direct assault on human rights, I implore you to understand your legal rights to a self-managed abortion, and to consider donating to an abortion fund.

Like generations before me, I will continue to fight for the right to choose — but I shouldn’t have too.

Christine Whitman, North Park

I was disappointed with the ruling this week about abortion. It is a scary time regarding the Supreme Court being able to change a 50 yr. ruling. I am afraid there are other rulings that will change because of the stronghold former president Trump still has on the country. No one should have a decision regarding a woman's body except the woman and her doctor. He said he would do this and he chose justices that lied to get on the court.

When are we going to wake up and see that this man needs to be indicted and to never have any say in the running of this country. He has no regard for women and I really think he has the beginning of dementia. If you can make these rulings about woman than we should pass a law that any man convicted of rape, incest, child molestation or any other sexually abused violation should be bound to have a vasectomy. Let's see how the suits grasp that idea.

Pat Junquera, Lakeside

Let the people vote on abortion, gun laws

We now live in a country where we have partisan justices, appointed by an erratic president who believes he is above the laws of this land, removing a woman’s right to decide what happens to her body. In addition, they are telling the population that it is logical for everyone to carry a concealed, loaded weapon for self protection. Unbelievable!

Let the entire population vote on women’s rights and gun laws, that way the laws will truly reflect the “will of the people,” and we will avoid the demise of democracy. Right now, a few very partisan justices are dictating our laws and rights, and the American people will suffer as a consequence.

Betty Hennessey, El Cajon

Do what we can to avoid need for abortion

America is divided between two groups, each of which believes it holds the moral high ground to which it is unchangeably committed. Neither group will ever change the other’s opinion, surrender their position, or compromise with the other in any significant way on the issue of legality or availability of abortion.

If we continue on this path, it seems that we will be committed to an unending conflict of opinion that could some day erupt into violence.

It seems to me that the only way to resolve this conflict is to make the question of abortion a moot point: in other words, do everything we can to reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies to a point where there is virtually no demand for abortion.

My suggestions:

1. Make womens’ health care more accessible.

2. Make womens’ health care more affordable.

3. Make contraceptives more easily available.

4. Make contraceptives more affordable.

5. Invest in developing new, more effective, more easily used, and cheaper contraceptives.

6. Invest in developing male contraceptives.

I invite others to add to this list.

Doug Siddall, Rancho Bernardo

Some decisions can change lives

I'm a man in my 80's, so in many ways I do not have a dog in the fight. But, I have lived a long life and have a bit of experience with this issue. Some may find my point of view informative and/or helpful.

First, I have supported a woman's right to an abortion all my life - and will continue to do so. And, I am aware that in over half the US abortion will not be available until the laws in the states are changed - or until the federal government laws are changed to overrule local and state ones.

While this process is going on, women in many, many states will be faced with very difficult choices of traveling great distances to get an abortion (possibly risking legal action to do so), or carrying their pregnancy to term and raising an unwanted child - or engaging in an adoption procedure.

This new reality, it seems to me, will cause many couples to rethink their approach to sexual activity. Men will have to be more responsible in their use of contraception as will women. Being responsible for preventing conception will be the newly enhanced health education topic of health care providers, government and private non-profits so that unwanted pregnancies will occur far less often.

Abortions, either medical or surgical, involve pain and bleeding and are not the preferred alternative to intelligent contraception. However, I believe women should have this option everywhere without exception.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett said, "Do your nine and you'll be fine." That is probably the least intelligent thing I've ever heard a public figure say - and I've heard a lot of public figures talk in my lifetime. For some women, being pregnant is a death sentence. For others, an unwanted pregnancy is one of the worst experiences in their lives. Abortion is a safe and simple alternative - though unpleasant, it is far more desirable and should be widely available.

For most men, myself included, pregnancy and abortion are something we talk about and provide support for to the women in our lives. But for women, it is something that can permanently change their lives. I remember a woman comic being asked about child-delivery on stage, she said to the male questioner, "Just imagine reaching your arm over your head from behind, grabbing your upper lip and pulling it over your head - that's childbirth!"

I understand the difficulty of thinking about the life of an unborn child - that's tough. But the effect of forcing women to deliver and deal with unwanted children is, in my mind, far worse. Governments should not intervene in the process.

Michael Barry, Scripps Ranch

We have united over the right of choice

Two years before my dad passed on, he shared with me the painful passing of his mother, when he was 16 years of age. When his mother, an Irish Catholic, went to the doctor for a prenatal check-up, she was told that because she was over the age of 40, that either she or her baby would live. I have a lovely picture of my dad and his mother, Mildred, showing there dear sweet relationship. She obviously wanted to be there to mother her son; and surely, reluctantly chose to have an abortion that was illegal, not under the safe care of a doctor, and proved to be fatal . Mildred hemorrhaged to her death. This was in Kansas, decades ago.

There is nothing here to celebrate nor give thanks hearing this news. Yet, here we are again with the unconscionable decision by six Supreme Court Justices whose self-righteous, uncompassionate, out-of-touch views will only bring anguish, anxiety, uncertainty, and disgrace for the dignity of millions of women and girls over the privacy of their own bodies being taken away. There is nothing here to celebrate nor give thanks about this attack on the female's freedom of choice, a constitutional right that never should have been revoked.

On June 24 there was a protest at The Hall of Justice, here in San Diego. It was an event that has moved me to see an almost revolutionary change. In those hours of hearing the chants while we marched, the passion I heard was widely supported by so many males attending the march. These young males there would call out My Body!!! and the females would answer loudly MY CHOICE!!!!! Sometimes, I would step out of the crowd and just watch. What I witnessed was a feeling I had not felt before of such love for the girls and women there. Later, I began to speak to many of the guys marching and telling them, Thank you for being so invested in this march! And right back, I heard, Oh Yes! Because of my girlfriend, and sisters, and mom, or wife, we are here to show how much we support them! I heard this over and over, Yes! Of course, I am here!

This change has happened because in the past few decades, girls and women will no longer accept being controlled by a man to tell her what she can or can't do. It's refreshing to see these independent, thinking youth who will not allow to be treated without integrity, value, kindness, and equality. And the males are listening, and stepping up to the plate, in total support. My favorite sign was RUTH SENT US. And Ruth, you would have loved the energy that night that we so need to lead and inspire our country and world. Lastly, though I never met my grandmother, Mildred, I went to the march in your honor. You raised your son to be a caring, sensitive human being.

Jo Thompson, Pacific Beach





