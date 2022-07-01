ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Fire Department expands with specialized response teams

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGLSP_0gRzZKki00

The Jersey City Fire Department is expanding to protect its community.

Mayor Steven Fulop, the fire chief and public safety director announced two new fire companies with specialized response teams.

The "High-Rise Unit" will respond to all high-rise fires and receive specialized training and equipment to do so safely.

The team will also act as a rapid-intervention crew tasked with rescuing fellow firefighters trapped or lost in any fire building.

