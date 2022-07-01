ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FBI Offers $100,000 Reward for Capture of Ten Most Wanted Fugitive ‘Cryptoqueen’

By Long Island
longisland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI New York, along with the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York and the IRS Criminal Investigation Newark Field Office, named Ruja Ignatova (a.k.a. “Cryptoqueen”) to the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list for allegedly defrauding investors of billions of dollars. The FBI is offering...

www.longisland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

FBI Puts 'Cryptoqueen' on Most Wanted List

The FBI on Thursday added Ruja Ignatova, who authorities have dubbed the "cryptoqueen," to their list of most wanted fugitives. Ignatova allegedly took part in a large-scale fraud scheme involving the cryptocurrency onecoin. In 2018, law enforcement charged Ignatova with one count each of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
City
Greece, NY
BET

Brittney Griner Does Not Enter Plea As Trial Begins In Russia Over Drug Smuggling Charge

WNBA star Brittney Griner began trial Friday (July 1) in a Moscow court on drug smuggling charges, which can be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, CNN reports. The 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury player, who was in Russia to play during the WNBA’s off season, was arrested February 17 at a Moscow airport, a week before Russia invaded Ukraine, the report says.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruja Ignatova
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Maplewood woman stole millions in COVID relief funds

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.Takara Hughes, 35, of Maplewood, and Tequisha Soloman, 39, of Las Vegas, allegedly submitted fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits meant to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.While Solomon and Hughes resided in Nevada or Minnesota, court documents allege that they falsely claimed they lived in Los Angeles or San Diego and worked as hairstylists in California. California's Employment Development Department paid Solomon at least $37,000 and Hughes at least $46,000 in...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS News

Father, son found guilty in Oakland convenience store food stamp fraud scheme

OAKLAND – The owner of a convenience store in East Oakland, along with his father, were found guilty on multiple counts for committing fraud involving the government's Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, federal prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office, a jury found 32-year-old Ali Mugalli Hassan and...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fugitive#Cryptocurrency#Fraud#Web3#Onecoin Ltd
CBS San Francisco

Wife in Bay Area $1 billion Ponzi scheme sentenced to 11 years

MARTINEZ – A Martinez woman was sentenced to over 11 years in prison for what federal prosecutors said was the biggest fraud scheme in the history of the Eastern District of California, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced Tuesday. Paulette Carpoff, 51, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2021 to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and money laundering, the DOJ said. Carpoff played the lead role in a large Ponzi scheme as chief operating officer for DC Solar, a former solar power supply company based out of Benicia.So far, at least five people have been implicated in the...
MARTINEZ, CA
People

R. Kelly Sues Prison After Being Placed on Suicide Watch for 'Purely Punitive Reasons': Lawyer

R. Kelly has been placed on suicide watch after being sentenced to 30 years in prison for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges earlier this week. Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said in a statement to PEOPLE Friday that the decision to put her client on suicide watch was for "purely punitive reasons" because he's a "high-profile inmate," and violates his Eighth Amendment rights.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Customs officials find methamphetamines worth $60,000 hidden in child booster seats in California

Customs authorities in California have seized methamphetamines worth $60,000 (£49,000) hidden in child booster seats at a checkpoint.Earlier this week, officers at the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta stopped a vehicle on an interstate near the checkpoint. There were two adults and four children inside the vehicle.Upon dispatch of a K-9 team, narcotics were detected inside the children’s three booster seats.“In those booster seats, several packages were found containing a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine,” US Customs and Border Protection officers said in a statement.The inspection revealed that the driver, who is a US citizen, was in possession of 26.9 pounds of meth, which has a street value of $60,000 (£49,000).The vehicle was immediately sealed by the Border Patrol, and the driver and the drugs were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce.The children and their mother were released.“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” Aaron M Heitke, chief patrol agent at the San Diego sector, said. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Investigation
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy