ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

July means fireworks and fire dangers

fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's July 1 and the Texas drought is getting worse month by month, raising...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Man, woman found dead in Southlake home

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman found in a Southlake home. Someone called 911 around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to a home on Regency Court. When officers arrived, they found the bodies. Right now, police have very little information that they are...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Plano, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Plano, TX
fox4news.com

Billy Bob's Texas to knock down beams, renovate showroom

FORT WORTH, Texas - Billy Bob's Texas announced its renovation plans in dramatic fashion. Country music star Randy Rogers smashed a guitar on a beam, symbolizing the start of construction in what is known as the world’s largest honky tonk. Part of the plan is to remove those beams...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Carrollton family's apartment hit by dozens of bullets

CARROLLTON, Texas - A shooter or shooters targeted a Carrollton family’s apartment, spraying it with dozens of bullets. Amazingly, none one inside was hurt. Arvin Rangani said his family was fast asleep around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the gunfire erupted at the Peters Colony Apartments. His 33-year-old cousin was...
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington celebrates July 4 with Independence Day parade

ARLINGTON, Texas - People lined the streets of Arlington Monday morning to celebrate Independence Day with a parade. It’s been a tradition for more than 50 years. The Arlington Independent Day Parade ranks among the top 10 Fourth of July parades in the United States in terms of size. An estimated 75,000 people attended.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com

1 killed in fight between Fort Worth roommates

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was killed and another injured in a fight in Fort Worth early Monday morning. Police said the roommates were fighting in a home near Berry and Mitchell boulevards on the southeast side of the city. The man who died was stabbed. The other man...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas neighborhood hires off-duty officers to curb July 4 gunfire

DALLAS - An Oak Cliff neighborhood where residents say Fourth of July celebrations get out of hand took action to make it safer this year. They hired off-duty security to try to put a stop to the celebratory shooting and illegal fireworks. Shirley Thomas is afraid a bullet might come...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 children hospitalized after Fort Worth apartment fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - Firefighters rescued two children from a burning apartment in Fort Worth. The fire started early Sunday at an apartment complex on Meadowbrook Gardens Drive, which is on the city’s east side. When firefighters arrived, they learned that a man and two children had escaped through...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Apollo

The SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day returns. This week's featured pet is Apollo, a playful pup with legendary ears and a big smile.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

2 Haltom City officers injured during shootout remain hospitalized

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Haltom City police released updates on the three officers shot Saturday during a shootout with a gunman who murdered two people. Two of the officers remain in the hospital. The third hit by gunfire is recovering at home. Haltom City police say the two officers hospitalized...
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Video: 3 officers shot in Haltom City

Newly released video shows the moment three police officers were shot in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. All three are expected to be okay. Police said the man killed two other people and then himself.
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas bar to close after violent incidents

DALLAS - A Dallas bar will close Monday because of repeated complaints from neighbors about violence. The Dallas Morning News reports the OT Tavern on Lower Greenville will shut down at the end of the day. A man was shot and killed outside the bar in March. Two women were...
fox4news.com

4-year-old hurt in Fort Worth hit-and-run

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 4-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a car that never stopped. Fort Worth police responded to the neighborhood near Highway 287 and Mitchell Road late Monday night to find that child hurt. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Woman hurt in apparent road rage shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating what may be a road rage shooting at Beach Street and Highway 121 on the northeast side of the city. Police said a woman flashed her bright lights at an oncoming vehicle that had its bright lights on early Monday morning. She ended up being shot in the face.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy