July means fireworks and fire dangers

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth’s big Fourth of July firework show ended early Monday night after a grass fires broke out along the Trinity River. Thousands of people showed up at the Panther Island Pavilion for what was advertised as the largest July 4 fireworks show in North Texas.
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman found in a Southlake home. Someone called 911 around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to a home on Regency Court. When officers arrived, they found the bodies. Right now, police have very little information that they are...
DALLAS - A bar in Dallas is now closed after recent violence was the final straw. OT Tavern closed its doors after the holiday weekend. Business owners and people who live in this area are relieved the Lower Greenville bar is closed, but the neighborhood association also wants action taken with the bar next door.
FORT WORTH, Texas - Billy Bob's Texas announced its renovation plans in dramatic fashion. Country music star Randy Rogers smashed a guitar on a beam, symbolizing the start of construction in what is known as the world’s largest honky tonk. Part of the plan is to remove those beams...
CARROLLTON, Texas - A shooter or shooters targeted a Carrollton family’s apartment, spraying it with dozens of bullets. Amazingly, none one inside was hurt. Arvin Rangani said his family was fast asleep around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the gunfire erupted at the Peters Colony Apartments. His 33-year-old cousin was...
ARLINGTON, Texas - People lined the streets of Arlington Monday morning to celebrate Independence Day with a parade. It’s been a tradition for more than 50 years. The Arlington Independent Day Parade ranks among the top 10 Fourth of July parades in the United States in terms of size. An estimated 75,000 people attended.
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was killed and another injured in a fight in Fort Worth early Monday morning. Police said the roommates were fighting in a home near Berry and Mitchell boulevards on the southeast side of the city. The man who died was stabbed. The other man...
DALLAS - An Oak Cliff neighborhood where residents say Fourth of July celebrations get out of hand took action to make it safer this year. They hired off-duty security to try to put a stop to the celebratory shooting and illegal fireworks. Shirley Thomas is afraid a bullet might come...
FORT WORTH, Texas - Firefighters rescued two children from a burning apartment in Fort Worth. The fire started early Sunday at an apartment complex on Meadowbrook Gardens Drive, which is on the city’s east side. When firefighters arrived, they learned that a man and two children had escaped through...
HALTOM CITY, Texas - Haltom City police released updates on the three officers shot Saturday during a shootout with a gunman who murdered two people. Two of the officers remain in the hospital. The third hit by gunfire is recovering at home. Haltom City police say the two officers hospitalized...
DALLAS - A Dallas bar will close Monday because of repeated complaints from neighbors about violence. The Dallas Morning News reports the OT Tavern on Lower Greenville will shut down at the end of the day. A man was shot and killed outside the bar in March. Two women were...
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 4-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a car that never stopped. Fort Worth police responded to the neighborhood near Highway 287 and Mitchell Road late Monday night to find that child hurt. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating what may be a road rage shooting at Beach Street and Highway 121 on the northeast side of the city. Police said a woman flashed her bright lights at an oncoming vehicle that had its bright lights on early Monday morning. She ended up being shot in the face.
FORT WORTH, Texas - Many North Texas cities are preparing for their Fourth of July celebrations Saturday night and Monday. That includes Fort Worth, where Panther Island Pavilion will be packed with North Texans celebrating the holiday Monday night. Panther Island Pavilion, along the Trinity River, was mostly empty Sunday,...
The crew that put on the Fort Worth fireworks show explains why the show had to stop after the fireworks caused a grass fire. They say the fires are a "rare occurrence." But there are still plenty of questions.
DALLAS - Dallas County DA John Creuzot expects more than 1,000 people will sign up to have their criminal records cleared and a chance in some cases to begin again. The DA announced Tuesday that the county will host an expunction expo again this year. It's the sixth expunction expo...
