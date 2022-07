New internet provider comes to Atherton, North Fair Oaks. Frustrated with slow internet speeds, Atherton resident Mike Farmwald took matters into his own hands. Farmwald, who describes himself as a disgruntled former Comcast and AT&T customer, used his own money to invest in creating a fiber optic network, known as Atherton Fiber, in Atherton and North Fair Oaks, an unincorporated area between Redwood City and Menlo Park. This spring the company began to offer the service to residents.

ATHERTON, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO