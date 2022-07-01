New Indiana Law Will Help Overcrowded Jails

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gun owners in Indiana may now go to most places with their firearms, either with a license to carry or not. For law enforcement, this means there is no longer an immediate way to know if a person is allowed to have a gun. Unlawful carrying of a gun is still a class A Misdemeanor under the new law.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are 15 categories that prohibit someone from carrying a gun in Indiana. Those include a felony conviction or a dishonorable discharge from the military. Some of the information is readily available to the police, while other data about people is not. Without a state licensure...
The Indiana definition of wrongful death is a fatality resulting from someone’s intentional misdeeds, recklessness, and neglect. Among the most common types of wrongful death in Indiana are car accidents, slip and fall accidents, defective products, work accidents, medical malpractice, etc. When a victim dies, their family must bring a case on their behalf, and the survivors will be the ones to receive the compensation.
OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
In the event of an abortion ban in Indiana, Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant said she cannot legally or ethically commit to not prosecuting those who seek an abortion, according to a June 28 statement given to Indiana Public Media. Oliphant said in the article she is pro-choice and was...
The upcoming special legislative session is scheduled to deliver you a 225-dollar tax rebate. It may go beyond that. Governor Holcomb says the tax rebate is the reason he called legislators back in the first place. Since then, another month of budget data indicates Indiana’s surplus is still growing, and Holcomb says delivering the billion-dollar giveback remains his top priority for the three-week session.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, an Indiana House Bill takes effect that allows Level 6 felons to once again be sent to state correctional facilities, rather than be housed in county jails. Vanderburgh County officials hope the change will take away the pressure and overcrowding. People enter the Vanderburgh...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – No one is saying just what happened in a fireworks explosion in Mt. Vernon that killed an 11-year-old boy. His mom yesterday identified him as Camrynn McMichael. Police say the boy died on the way to the hospital after being seriously injured in an explosion...
Dozens of Indiana laws take effect today, including a new tax on vaping products, a ban on transgender females playing on girls sports teams and the elimination of handgun permits. Overall, more than 150 bills passed during the legislative session but some went into effect immediately. Most kick in today.
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” […]
The Indiana State Police (ISP) will be out with extra patrols today, July 4, like most other law enforcement agencies. But aside from aggressive or drunk driving, they’ll also be looking for distracted driving, or drivers holding their cell phones. It’s been exactly two years since ‘Hand-Free Indiana’ was enacted. This makes driving while holding your cell phone a moving violation and you’ll be ticketed.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s office racked up more than $500,000 in legal bills for its successful court fight against an attempt by state legislators to give themselves more power to intervene during public health emergencies. The state has paid almost $520,000 to the Indianapolis law firm...
Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
Starting Friday, the definition of rape in Indiana will be expanded. House Bill 1079 says a person who has sexual intercourse with someone who attempts to "physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuse the person's acts" commits rape. The previous definition of rape meant engaging in sex, either through...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The repeal of Indiana’s requirement for a permit to carry a handgun in public has forced police agencies to change how they handle encounters with armed people. Republicans pushed the repeal, which takes effect Friday, through the state Legislature this spring over the vocal opposition...
MOORESVILLE, Indiana — A healthy baby was surrendered in the Mooresville Safe Haven Baby Box. This is the fifth baby surrendered to an Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box this year. A sixth baby was surrendered at an out-of-state location. The Safe Haven Baby Box in Carmel had three babies...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jean Schmidt, a Clermont County Republican, said during a radio interview this week that she would entertain a debate about outlawing birth control in the wake of the United States Supreme Court overturning constitutional protections for abortion. Schmidt made the comments during a Wednesday interview...
Most of them will not effect your day-to-day life. There are a few that will have immediate impact on a majority of Indiana residents. First, Indiana residents no longer have to own a permit to carry a handgun. those wishing to receive a permit or license can still do so.
