Resident of condemned Newport News apartment building: "I don't have anywhere to go."

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman fires Police …. Ring video captures 14 gunshots in Norfolk neighborhood …. Newport News rattled with multiple shootings on 4th …. Newport News teen is nation’s ‘Blues Kid of the Year’. Kids and adults are scoring low...
Portsmouth news: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/. Violent crime town hall being held Thursday in Portsmouth. Newport News rattled with multiple shootings on 4th …. Newport News teen is nation’s ‘Blues Kid of the Year’. Kids and adults are scoring low on heart health. Cory Bigsby indicted on 30 counts, source confirms...
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Newport News rattled with multiple shootings on 4th …. Newport News teen is nation’s ‘Blues Kid of the Year’. Cory Bigsby indicted on 30 counts, source confirms …. BREAKING: New Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman …. Cory Bigsby, father of missing Hampton...
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Ring video captures 14 gunshots in Norfolk neighborhood …. Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman fires Police …. Newport News rattled with multiple shootings on 4th …. Newport News teen is nation’s ‘Blues Kid of the Year’. Kids and adults are scoring low...
Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/norfolk-man-drowns-while-swimming-in-snug-harbor/. Norfolk man drowns while swimming in Perquimans Co. Newport News rattled with multiple shootings on 4th …. Newport News teen is nation’s ‘Blues Kid of the Year’. Kids and adults are scoring low on heart health. Cory Bigsby indicted on 30 counts, source confirms …. BREAKING:...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new marijuana law may have played a role in how many illegal weapons police officers seized last year. That’s according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew who said his officers used to recover more guns when police were allowed to stop and search people based on whether officers smelled marijuana.
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Cory Bigsby indicted on 30 counts, source confirms …. Newport News rattled with multiple shootings on 4th …. Newport News teen is nation’s ‘Blues Kid of the Year’. Kids and adults are scoring low on heart health. BREAKING: New Portsmouth City Manager...
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 30, 2022. At least one person has died after a shooting Tuesday morning in Newport News. According to dispatch, officers got the call to respond to the 600 block...
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Time is a luxury that Vernette Scarboro can't afford. At 73 years old, Scarboro helps take care of her wheelchair-bound husband, and older sister inside their three-bedroom apartment at the Seaview Lofts apartment complex near Newport News' City Hall. But a fast-approaching deadline has her...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday weekend turned tragic for a family on vacation in Virginia Beach, WVEC reports. A 12-year-old boy has died after he went missing in the Chesapeake Bay. Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday. Crews...
Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/cory-bigsby-indicted-on-30-counts-source-confirms-to-wavy/. Cory Bigsby, father of missing Hampton child, indicted …. Newport News rattled with multiple shootings on 4th …. Newport News teen is nation’s ‘Blues Kid of the Year’. Kids and adults are scoring low on heart health. Cory Bigsby indicted on 30 counts, source confirms …
Comments / 1