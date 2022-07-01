ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Commissioners publicly voice support for county manager

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago

Several members of the Gaston County Board of Commissioners publicly expressed their support for County Manager Kim Eagle, who came under fire in recent weeks for ordering the removal of a photo of two men kissing from the Gaston County Museum of Art and History.

Commissioner Chad Brown started a Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday evening by expressing his "unwavering support" for Eagle and her ability to lead.

Brown said he has met with the chairwoman of the museum's board of trustees, Kim Norwood, "and me and her have been assuring each other that we would work hard to make sure that this goes through a-- uh, an issue that goes away, because it's not something that happened as a direct relation to what it was portrayed."

Commissioner Bob Hovis said that he also supports Eagle.

"I don't think anything has happened that's caused us to lose appreciation for the job that she does," he said. "There's information that has been out there that's not 100% factual. It's really a human resource issue. It's a personnel matter, and those have been handled in the utmost decorum and concern for all those involved."

Commissioner Tracy Philbeck also echoed his support.

Both Eagle and Pearl Burris-Floyd, hired in August 2020 as Gaston County's first equity and inclusion officer, have declined interviews on the matter.

Later in the meeting, Ro'shaun McClendon, an activist from Belmont, addressed the commissioners, telling them that he feels the photo should not have been removed.

"Queer representation is essential, as any other piece of history, even in Gaston County. Regardless of our own personal opinions or beliefs, it's very evident to all of us that the LGBTQ community has its own various contributions to our country, as well as our county as a whole," he said. "So to undermine that fact is just genuinely dishonest, especially in a venue like a museum, where we attempt to inspire conversation."

He compared the board's support of the removal of the photo to the county's refusal to remove the Confederate monument outside the Gaston County Courthouse, which they have argued is historical.

"So when I see that being such a fire issue, and then I see someone step into a museum and go, 'I don't like that' and remove it from its walls, … it's kind of hard for me to kind of swallow," he said. "As an ally, as someone who sees the plight of the queer community in this county especially, … it seems like that conversation is very needed and that level of representation is essential."

He said it bothers him to hear those outside the county talk about Gaston County as a place that's "dismissive, disingenuous with our principles of loving history and conversation and debate," he said. "But to close out, I would just ask that we take a moment to really assess what those principles are. Not our own personal morality, but more so, do we really genuinely value discussion, because this is going to be an ongoing conversation, and it's going to continue to be brought up."

"And I look forward to the day that we as a county can step into that realm where that conversation is had in a genuine way," he added.

Commissioner Chad Brown responded to McClendon, saying that Eagle's decision to remove the photo was so that it could be replaced "with another picture that better depicted what may be happening as a current event."

He added that the decision was intended to draw the community closer together "by not having a difference of opinion that would be a firestorm."

"It was not to be erased. It was simply to be replaced," he said, adding that the photographer chose not to replace the picture.

Brown's comment about replacing the photo with something that "better depicted" a current event seemed to somewhat contradict what the county initially said after the photo was removed. In a written statement, the county said that Eagle told museum staff to work with the photographer to find an alternative photograph "that would be more considerate of differing viewpoints in the community."

"The idea behind the exhibit is to document a historical event, and there are other options from the photographer’s work that more fully capture the context of the parade that was documented," the statement said.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

