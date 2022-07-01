ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

July 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Qi23_0gRzWhOa00

During the month of June Baltimore City recorded 41 homicides and 73 non-fatal shootings.

READ MORE : FACES OF BALTIMORE CITY'S MURDER RATE

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.

Here is July 2022:

7/4 - On April 25, 2022, at approximately 5:22 p.m ., officers responded to the 400 block of South Gilmor Street to investigate a shooting.

Once at the location, officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on June 23, 2022.

On July 1, 2022, homicide detectives were informed by medical examiner doctors that the deceased died as a result of being shot in the back and that this incident is a homicide.

7/4- 3:12 a.m.,: Patrol Officers were patrolling the area of North Glover Street when they heard discharging coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue.
An unidentified male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body was lying on the ground unresponsive. Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

7/3 - 1:20 p.m.: An unidentified man was shot in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue.

7/2 - 11:52 p.m.: Three women, aged 45, 39 and 62 were all shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street. They all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

7/2 - 6:45 p.m.: A 52-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 600 block of North Eutaw Place.

7/2 - 3:25pm: A 19-year-old was shot in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

7/2 - 4:08am: A 53-year-old woman is in stable condition after suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound to the chest in the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue.

7/2 - 3:34am: Police located an unidentified male suffering from an apparent gunshot to the body in the 600 block of North Broadway. Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

7/2 - 2:40am: A 46-year-old male walked into an area hospital suffering from two gunshot wounds to the neck. He is in critical condition.

7/1 - 4:00pm: Police were the 4000 block of Erdman Avenue where they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hip. The shooting originated in the 3600 block of Ravenwood Avenue. He is expected to survive.

7/1 - 12:02am: Police were called to the 500 block of North Payson Street for a hit and run accident, but instead found a 44-year-old man who'd been shot. He died at an area hospital.

Comments / 5

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

July off to violent start with 10 shot and several homicides

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least 10 people were shot and there have been several homicides since the start of July. Specifically, over the holiday weekend there were nearly a dozen shooting incidents including the shooting of a Royal Farms employee, a triple shooting in east Baltimore and a shooting involving a 14-year-old.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

46 Year-Old Man Shot Twice In Neck in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition on July 2nd in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, “At approximately 2:40 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. When officers arrived at the hospital, officers located a 46-year-old male victim suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds to the neck. The victim is in critical condition. Eastern District Shooting detectives responded to the hospital and assumed control of the investigation.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Annapolis Shooting And Robbery Suspect Arrested

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 11, 2022 at approximately 2:30am, officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported walk-in gunshot victim. A second victim was later located by Detectives. Officers learned both victims were walking in the Melrob Court area when they were approached by a male suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old hospitalized shooting victim pronounced dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old gun violence victim died following his injuries sustained earlier this month. According to police, Terrontae Stancil was critically injured on July 2, 2022 in the 600 block of Mosher Street. Stancil was hospitalized but died a day later on July 3 just before 5...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Tracker#Hit And Run#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Wmar 2 News
Shore News Network

Four Teen Arrested for Carjacking in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Four teenagers and one adult were arrested for a cracking incident last week. According to the Baltimore County Police Department, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road 21224., for an armed carjacking. “While responding...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Violent Holiday Weekend In Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) -- It was a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend in Baltimore as police investigate a series of shootings. Police say three people were killed and nine others suffered injuries following a rash of shootings. Among the victims is a 14-year-old boy. Investigators say most of the shootings...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed In East Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed over the weekend in a shooting in East Baltimore, authorities said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of North Broadway, where they found the shooting victim unconscious, Baltimore Police said. The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating three local burglaries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported in and around the Nottingham area. At midnight on Saturday, June 25, an individual broke into a shed in the unit block of Rosedale Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole one item. At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, an individual gained entry to a residence in the 3500-block of … Continue reading "Police investigating three local burglaries" The post Police investigating three local burglaries appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man in critical condition after early morning shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting early this morning. Police were called to a hospital just after 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim who walked in seeking treatment. Investigators say a 36-year-old man had been shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, nine others injured in Baltimore during violent July 4th weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was another holiday weekend marked by gun violence Baltimore. According to police, three people were killed and nine others were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. Most of the shootings took place overnight and happened despite an uptick in police presence. We have a robust deployment...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Officers Arrest Annapolis Man In Armed Robbery, Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people in Annapolis, according to authorities. De’Lass Reid, 25, allegedly used a handgun to demand cash and cell phones from two males in the Melrob Court area, police said. The shooting occurred after a physical altercation between Reid and his intended robbery victims, according to authorities. Reid is suspected of shooting one male in the abdomen and the other male in the arm, county officials said. Both males sought shelter in a nearby apartment complex as Reid ran off, according to authorities. Authorities later arrested...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 People Shot Near East Baltimore Intersection Within 14 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities. Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel. The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said. On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue. This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities. An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for 15-year-old Kennedy Jordan who was last seen in the Reisterstown area wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes, and carrying a black purse. Miss Jordan is 5’7″ and weighs 145lbs. Anyone with information is requested to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy