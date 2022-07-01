July 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

During the month of June Baltimore City recorded 41 homicides and 73 non-fatal shootings.

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.

Here is July 2022:

7/4 - On April 25, 2022, at approximately 5:22 p.m ., officers responded to the 400 block of South Gilmor Street to investigate a shooting.

Once at the location, officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on June 23, 2022.

On July 1, 2022, homicide detectives were informed by medical examiner doctors that the deceased died as a result of being shot in the back and that this incident is a homicide.

7/4- 3:12 a.m.,: Patrol Officers were patrolling the area of North Glover Street when they heard discharging coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue.

An unidentified male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body was lying on the ground unresponsive. Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

7/3 - 1:20 p.m.: An unidentified man was shot in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue.

7/2 - 11:52 p.m.: Three women, aged 45, 39 and 62 were all shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street. They all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

7/2 - 6:45 p.m.: A 52-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 600 block of North Eutaw Place.

7/2 - 3:25pm: A 19-year-old was shot in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

7/2 - 4:08am: A 53-year-old woman is in stable condition after suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound to the chest in the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue.

7/2 - 3:34am: Police located an unidentified male suffering from an apparent gunshot to the body in the 600 block of North Broadway. Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

7/2 - 2:40am: A 46-year-old male walked into an area hospital suffering from two gunshot wounds to the neck. He is in critical condition.

7/1 - 4:00pm: Police were the 4000 block of Erdman Avenue where they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hip. The shooting originated in the 3600 block of Ravenwood Avenue. He is expected to survive.

7/1 - 12:02am: Police were called to the 500 block of North Payson Street for a hit and run accident, but instead found a 44-year-old man who'd been shot. He died at an area hospital.

