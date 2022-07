Rapper Travis Scott paused his concert on Monday when fans began climbing on top of a venue structure. Scott was performing as part of a Fourth of July event with fellow rapper Meek Mill at New York’s Coney Art Walls on Monday. The concert occurred just days after the cancelation of Day N Vegas 2022, a Las Vegas music festival that would have marked Scott’s first festival appearance since the disastrous Astroworld Festival. He is facing a number of lawsuits over the Astroworld Festival, where 10 fans died and thousands of others were injured in November 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO