Another violent day in NOLA with 6 shot, 2 dead within 8 hours

Six people were shot in New Orleans in less than eight hours last night.

According to New Orleans police, one woman and one man died in a series of violence in the city. Another woman and three more men were wounded.

The most recent was just before 1:30 a.m. when cops were called to the 4900 block of Oled Drive in New Orleans East to find a woman shot dead.

“Upon arrival, they discovered an adult female victim suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene,” says the NOPD.

A man was shot while driving in the 1900 block Mardi Gras Boulevard in Algiers.

“The victim was traveling in his Silver Chevrolet Impala when an unknown vehicle pulled up beside the victim. The subject inside the vehicle began shooting at the victim.

The victim was struck and transported to the hospital,” says police.

Less than two hours earlier a woman was shot in the 4500 block of North Rampart Street in the Bywater.

Just after 8:00 p.m. two men were gunned down and wounded in Algiers at the intersection of Behrman Avenue and Lawrence Street.

It started around 5:30 P.M., in the 1700 block of Henirette Delille Street in Treme when a man was shot and killed.

“According to investigators, Fifth District officers responded to a call of a shooting and upon their arrival, the officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians transported the victim to a local hospital where he later expired,” says an NOPD report on the fatal shooting.

Violent crime has increased by triple-digit percentages in New Orleans as the police force shrinks to its lowest staffing levels in modern history according to crime data from watchdog group the Metropolitan Crime Commission.