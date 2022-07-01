ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Busy Philipps arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

Busy Philipps was arrested Thursday while protesting for abortion rights outside the Supreme Court.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, 43, sported an “I Will Aid and Abet Abortion” shirt while being escorted away from the building by US Capitol Police for blocking traffic.

Philipps posted footage of the arrest via Instagram , writing that she was “proud” of her act of “civil disobedience” in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s reversal .

“We will not back down, we will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans,” the “Cougar Town” alum wrote.

“I can think of no better way to use my privilege and voice than to amplify the message that bodily autonomy IS a human right, as it is ACTUALLY the exact same thing as the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” she continued. “We must ensure that it applies to all of us.”

US Capitol Police escorted the actress and others away from the building.
The actress called abortion rights “the fight of a lifetime,” adding, “It’s not gonna be short, easy or without setbacks. But we must MUST MUST keep showing up and taking action.”

Philipps shared footage of her chants for “justice” via Instagram Stories as well an update on being “processed and released” after her arrest.

“I’m doing this for you guys,” she told her 2.3 million followers. “I’m doing this for my kids, I’m doing this for my mom, I’m doing this for my grandma.”

“We will not back down,” Philipps wrote on Instagram.
Philipps has been vocal about her own abortion at age 15, writing in her 2018 memoir, “This Will Only Hurt a Little,” that her mom “supported and loved her” throughout her journey.

“My mother is who you want in your corner,” she gushed of Barbara Philipps.

On her “due date,” the “Freaks and Geeks” alum went on a class trip to Italy where she spoke to Pope John Paul II.

Philipps had an abortion at 15.
“I never told this story publicly … I haven’t even told people I’m very close with,” she wrote. “It doesn’t work for me without getting the absolution I needed. And from the only person in the world who could give it to me: the Pope in Rome.”

Philipps shares two children — Birdie, 13, and Cricket, 8 — with her estranged husband, Marc Silverstein .

TheDailyBeast

Pope Francis Doesn’t Care About Nancy Pelosi’s View on Abortion

A number of conservative American Catholic bishops have called for Catholics like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to be banned from receiving communion over their support of abortion. But their boss clearly does not agree. On Wednesday, Pelosi, one of the country’s most vocal supporters of abortion rights, met no resistance in Rome, where she had a one-on-one with Pope Francis and received Holy Communion at a mass he presided over inside St. Peter’s basilica. Francis has not publicly commented on the debate in the U.S., but the Vatican did issue a statement saying that they were against abortion, but that other legislation, including gun control, ought to also be considered in any “pro-life” stance.
U.S. POLITICS
Page Six

Katie Couric’s husband, John Molner, called out for ‘tone-deaf’ Roe v. Wade post

His Instagram post crash-landed. Katie Couric’s husband, John Molner, was called out for whining on social media about Delta canceling his flight last Friday — the same day that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The financier and CEO of Couric’s media company tagged the airline in his post before acknowledging it was “a sad day in our nation.” Molner, 59, then incongruously ranted about how “Delta Airlines continues its descent toward becoming the worst major US airlines canceling scores of flights daily, stranding passengers for days and holding them hostage to higher fares.” In the comments section, one gobsmacked follower fumed,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Page Six

Page Six

