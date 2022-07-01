ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Poison’s Bret Michaels gives health update, apologizes after hospitalization

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcnVT_0gRzWRDq00

Poison rocker Bret Michaels apologized to his fans after canceling a Nashville performance due to an “unforeseen medical complication.”

Hours after news broke of his hospitalization Friday, the singer, 59, took to Instagram to thank his followers for their “well wishes.”

Michaels wrote, “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible.

“I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!” he continued. “I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley [Crüe]/[Def] Leppard/Joan [Jett & The Blackhearts] and Classless Act!!!”

Michaels did not address whether he or his band will perform at their concerts scheduled for Saturday in Florida and Sunday in Mississippi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DW5JW_0gRzWRDq00
Poison canceled a show in Nashville due to Michaels’ health scare.
Getty Images

The “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” singer’s Poison bandmates told concertgoers of his hospitalization Friday ahead of their show.

“Came all the way from KC to watch poison,” one fan tweeted. “Bret Michaels was admitted to hospital. No poison in Nashville.”

Another added, “Bret you and Poison owe Nashville a free concert!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4eyQ_0gRzWRDq00
The rocker sent his “deepest apologies” via Instagram.
Getty Images for Live Nation

One attendee’s parent took to Twitter, writing, “My son is in Nashville to finally see the big 80s rock line-up with Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett & Def Leppard. He’s waited so long. They’ve had a storm dump on them, lightning delay & Poison just canceled. They’re saying Bret Michaels is hospitalized.”

While TMZ reported that the musician had a “bad reaction to medication,” his reps have yet to respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Michaels, who has type 1 diabetes, has experienced health scares in the past, from his 2010 emergency appendectomy to his 2014 hospitalization for kidney surgery .

Comments / 52

bella chow girl
4d ago

Not like he could predict that was gonna happen , true fans know things happen at live shows !!! Get well Brett !!!

Reply(1)
35
Debra Goolsby
4d ago

Unfortunately, it has happened to him several other times.... It happened to him when he was in my city.... It's usually related to his diabetes.

Reply(2)
10
Arie
4d ago

Read in Vanity Fair, "suffering a negative reaction to a medication related to COVID-19 that triggered an adverse side effect in him due to his diabetes."

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Loudwire

Tommy Lee’s Wife Reveals How Drummer Broke His Ribs

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee continues to gut it out on tour while playing with broken ribs. And now the details behind how he broke his ribs has been made public. Lee's wife Brittany Furlan shared the info in a Snapchat video (seen below) that has circulated online. Lee has...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
People

Cause of Death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Requires 'More Investigation': Medical Examiner

The spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner's Office is still investigating the details surrounding the death of Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner. "Cause of death is deferred," the spokesperson tells PEOPLE. "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy after his ‘life-altering’ surgery

Sharon Osbourne is keeping fans updated on Ozzy Osbourne’s health after he underwent a “life-altering” surgery on Monday. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.” A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during Ozzy’s recovery.  “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Bret Michaels
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Florida Cop: I’m Not Casey Anthony’s Secret Lover, Sergeant Tells Radar As He Breaks Silence On Romance Rumors

Devilish diva Casey Anthony sparked another thunderstorm in Florida’s West Palm Beach — this time, pitting her alleged ex-boyfriend against a gung-ho video blogger, who charges her life is being threatened because of a social media post about "America’s Most Hated Mom."The Florida fuss has even forced Casey’s supposed former flame, Sgt. Malcolm Allison, to speak out exclusively to Radar to defend his reputation and flat-out deny he ever locked lips with the reviled mom acquitted of murdering her daughter, Caylee, 2, in one of the country’s most high-profile court cases in 2011. Also caught in the tempest is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#Hospitalization#Motley Lsb
Popculture

Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Pop Star Reveals Wedding to Millionaire

Russian pop star Lena Katina surprised fans with an extreme makeover last month and an unexpected announcement about her life. The 37-year-old revealed that she has married multi-millionaire businessman Dmitry Spiridonov. It was a huge change of pace for a singer who helped define Russian pop music in the early 2000s.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Page Six

122K+
Followers
14K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy