Davenport, IA

Enjoy bilingual story time at Davenport Public Library

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

Join the Davenport Public Library for a bilingual story time on July 7, cohosted by leaders in the Quad City Latinx community. Everything you would expect from a traditional story time – stories, music and activities – will be presented in both English and Spanish. The program is geared towards children ages 2-7, but all ages are welcome to attend. Registration is required. Story time takes place at 1 p.m. at the Davenport Library’s Fairmount branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount Street.

Learn more and register by clicking here .

