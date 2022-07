A reminder to everyone as we celebrate Independence Day, celebratory gunfire is illegal in Arizona and Glendale Police will be using ShotSpotter technology to find people who shoot into the air. The technology uses sensors to detect the sound of gunfire in real-time. Police can pinpoint the exact location where a gun has been fired and they say officers will respond to every incident where the ShotSpotter is activated. Anyone caught firing a gun in public will be arrested.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO