PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The shooting of two police officers during Fourth of July celebrations near the Ben Franklin Parkway has left Mayor Jim Kenney looking forward to not being mayor. Philadelphia City Councilmembers Derek Green and Allan Domb are calling for Kenney to resign after his comments. Now, he’s trying his best to, as the saying goes, put the toothpaste back in the tube. On Tuesday, the mayor said in a statement that his comments were made in an overwhelming moment of frustration. CBS3 wanted to know more — what exactly was he so frustrated about, what is his crime plan, and is...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO